Martins Way
Buy Now

Repaving off Old River Road in Lincoln, including Martins Way, pictured above, is wrapping up for the season.

 Breeze photo by Nicole Dotzenrod

LINCOLN – Paving work in Lincoln will be drawing to an end, said Town Engineer Leslie Quish, with all reclaimed town roads re-opening completely in the coming weeks.

Quish said the surface course of asphalt was laid on several streets off River Road on Monday, in the neighborhood of Curtis Lane and Cooper Drive. Those streets have been renewed, in addition to Martins Way, Lower River Road (between Cullen Hill Road and Old River Road), Donna Lee Drive, Sir Charles Drive and Leyte Road.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.