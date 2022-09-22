LINCOLN – Paving work in Lincoln will be drawing to an end, said Town Engineer Leslie Quish, with all reclaimed town roads re-opening completely in the coming weeks.
Quish said the surface course of asphalt was laid on several streets off River Road on Monday, in the neighborhood of Curtis Lane and Cooper Drive. Those streets have been renewed, in addition to Martins Way, Lower River Road (between Cullen Hill Road and Old River Road), Donna Lee Drive, Sir Charles Drive and Leyte Road.
Lower River Road and Martins Way were expected to be topped-off in the next week or so. Access will be restricted when the work is underway.
The neighborhood off River Road was not originally slated to be done this year. Officials intended to repave a neighborhood off Front Street, including Livingston, Pleasant, Hope, Union, Yates and John streets.
That work was planned for late April, but Pawtucket Hot Mix Asphalt encountered severe delays in securing new granite curbing. Since the curbing wasn’t expected to arrive until now, town leaders decided to push those roads off to next spring. In the meantime, they turned to River Road to ensure that the town doesn’t miss an entire year of paving. Quish said they remain fully committed to completing that neighborhood next year.
Projects to follow will likely come out of the town’s new assessment-based paving system.
Lincoln hired Beta Group was hired in February to conduct a full analysis of the conditions of sidewalks and town-owned roads to help leaders prioritize paving projects going forward. Quish said they’ve been given a draft of the data, but that the assessment is still in the works.
