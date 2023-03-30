B.F. Norton site

This aerial photo shows the park space behind B.F. Norton Elementary School where a replacement school facility is planned.

CUMBERLAND – Town officials are investigating a potential major obstacle in the way of building a new B.F. Norton Elementary School further back on its existing property off Broad Street.

Mayor Jeff Mutter on Tuesday produced a 1920s deed for the park property contributed by the Lonsdale Company stating that lots being donated to the town for a war memorial here must be kept for limited purposes.

Sorryfor02864
Sorryfor02864

"A title attorney is now researching the property and the town could potentially have the property revert back to the original owner to be conveyed back to the town with no restraints, said Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore."

And right after that we can go after the Monastery land and build our Cumberland Metropolis.

Maybe we can use St Patrick's school? Oh wait, we sold that to BVP.

Maybe we can use the skate park/playground across from the town hall? Oh wait, we sold that to BVP.

The Town of Cumberland, it's own worse enemy.

