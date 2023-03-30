CUMBERLAND – Town officials are investigating a potential major obstacle in the way of building a new B.F. Norton Elementary School further back on its existing property off Broad Street.
Mayor Jeff Mutter on Tuesday produced a 1920s deed for the park property contributed by the Lonsdale Company stating that lots being donated to the town for a war memorial here must be kept for limited purposes.
The deed states specifically that the company will convey the parcels, “provided that said tract of land is hereafter used only for a Memorial Park or for public playground purposes.”
The deed states that voters in June of 1923 approved spending $7,000 for erection of the war memorial.
A map provided by Mutter shows a significant portion of the B.F. Norton property as being conveyed by the Lonsdale Company for the park and memorial.
A title attorney is now researching the property and the town could potentially have the property revert back to the original owner to be conveyed back to the town with no restraints, said Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore.
Town and school officials previously discussed holding a potential special election later this year to allow voters to approve or reject a $100 million bond for a new B.F. Norton Elementary and other upgrades in the district.
Multiple Cumberland elementary schools are now near their post-construction maximum enrollment figures, leaving the district with limited options to meet the continuing trend.
Supt. Phil Thornton told School Committee members last Thursday that the district is now at 5,006 total students, and if this trend continues, they “could be really up against it” in five years.
“It would be a shame to finish all of our building projects in five years, and then need portable trailers,” Thornton said.
Officials previously discussed asking voters to approve a bond to pay for a new four-track B.F. Norton to help accommodate increasing numbers of students, a facility pushed further back on its property off Broad Street to alleviate traffic and better utilize the site and circulation patterns, but that plan now appears to have a significant hurdle involved.
Thornton last week said three elementary schools, Garvin, Cumberland Hill and B.F. Norton, are now near their capacity based on post-renovation maximum enrollments, with:
• Garvin at 430 students, two shy of a total maximum of 432 students;
• Cumberland Hill at 430 students, also two shy of the 432 maximum;
• And B.F. Norton, at 332 students, six shy of the 338-student maximum.
One-third of district elementary classrooms are now closed to new students, in some cases going two students over contractual maximums for next year.
Community School could take more students per classroom, but the school’s total enrollment is at 662, well above pre-construction enrollment maximums of 608 and post-construction maximums of 576, and the school is currently running six lunches.
The goal, once a new wing is completed at Ashton Elementary, is to take 100 students away from Community and move them to Ashton, where enrollment is now at 302 with a post-construction maximum of 432, said Thornton, but certain parts of town are getting very tight in the early grades, and it’s important to keep the conversation going on facility needs.
Creating a four-track school at B.F. Norton as a “safety valve” would open capacity for about 100 extra students, he said, and moving the school back on its property footprint would help alleviate traffic concerns there.
Thornton said rising enrollments are good for the town and district, bringing more state revenue and reflecting the positive perception people have about local schools, but if this trend continues, it will remain a challenge going forward.
When Thornton mentioned that some classrooms are already closed, School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman noted that it’s only March, with a long way to go before the start of the year.
Though there’s space at the middle schools and high school, said Thornton, what’s happening at the lower grades is a “harbinger of things to come.”
After the more than 7,000 students of the early 1970s, when the district was running double sessions, the previously high total in modern times was in 2008, with 5,067 students.
Asked by member Denis Collins how the district might respond if enrollments continue to balloon, Thornton said there are small moves to be made, including shifting home school boundaries.
“We’d be playing with boundaries to buy us time,” he said, as well as potentially loading up Community School again to the point where it’s too big for a K-5 school.
Due to modern implementation of learning commons spaces within schools, classroom space is lost, Thornton told The Breeze. Cumberland Hill, for instance, is only getting a net gain of two classrooms with its renovation.
Now at 97 percent capacity, Thornton emphasized, Cumberland officials would be well served to continue to investigate an expansion at B.F. Norton, as every indicator is that the town will keep gaining students.
"A title attorney is now researching the property and the town could potentially have the property revert back to the original owner to be conveyed back to the town with no restraints, said Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore."
And right after that we can go after the Monastery land and build our Cumberland Metropolis.
Maybe we can use St Patrick's school? Oh wait, we sold that to BVP.
Maybe we can use the skate park/playground across from the town hall? Oh wait, we sold that to BVP.
The Town of Cumberland, it's own worse enemy.
