CUMBERLAND – North Cumberland Middle School’s robotics club, also known as The Robotic Terriers, is accomplishing big things.
The club recently placed second in the First Lego League Robotic state championship and first in the qualifiers for their robot game and design, which took them a few months to complete.
The club, which started in 2020, is made up of 5th-grade and middle school students between the ages of 9 and 14 who are invited to join. Along with their robot game and design of a robot, the club has been working on an innovation project to solve a real-world problem, a system to channelize rainwater and convert it to usable electricity.
“The innovation project took place over six months and it had to go through a refining process to ensure it was working correctly and to optimize the amount of energy to be used,” said Naveen Ujjini, coach of The Robotic Terriers.
For an international event at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, members were unable to compete against other teams because they still needed to work on their robot and innovation project.
“We’re planning to go back next year and try again,” said Ujjini.
The club meets every Sunday for more than three hours as well as online on any weekday. Ujjini finds the program to be important because of how it gets students experience in solving real problems.
Students in the club expressed what they like most about being part of it.
“I like researching different parts of the robot; you can learn code as well. The robot has different functions and motors to do the missions and I like learning about that,” said Vedanshi Singh.
“I mainly like how we work as a team and get the opportunity to attend international events to meet teams in Brazil and South Africa,” said Sai Ku Shal Godavarthi,.
“I like building the robot and researching ways the robot is built as well as coding the robot with my team,” said Varshini Ujjini.
“I like being able to use something as simple as Legos to explore STEM concepts and using innovation skills as part of a project while using STEM concepts to problem solve as part of competition,” said Arjun Dasari.
“It’s a very good way to introduce science and tech to the students,” said Ujjini. “It promotes team work, collaboration, and communication skills.”
The club is brainstorming projects based on the themes of art and music for next year. One idea is for natural paint without chemicals made from natural dyes.
The Robotic Terriers will be active during the summer.
“We’re going to research different types of code for next season and try different strategies, Ujjini said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.