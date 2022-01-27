SCITUATE – Water issues at the senior housing complex Rockland Oaks continue as the resident commissioner of the Scituate Housing Authority explains that the wells there are still not operating in a satisfactory way.
During the Jan. 20 Town Council meeting, Resident Commissioner Norman Monroe spoke to the council regarding well issues at the 24-unit senior housing building.
During the Scituate Housing Authority’s first meeting of the year, Carlene Newman of the Rhode Island Department of Health reported that the wells are still not up to standard, according to Monroe.
“She said we have very bad water at Rockland Oaks. Two of the board members sitting there looked like they just bit into lemons when they heard that,” he said.
Newman suggested that Rockland Oaks, at 104 Rockland Road, either have two new wells drilled to supply the system or tie into Scituate High School’s water supply up the road at 94 Trimtown Road.
Monroe said the SHA and Rockland Oaks will likely join the high school’s system if the School Department and town will allow it. If either entity says no, then Rockland Oaks will need to drill wells, he said, and outside money from the RIDOH would pay for either scenario.
“It’s all outside money, the town won’t be charged,” he said.
Monroe said while water testing is being conducted monthly at Rockland Oaks, he has not seen a report up on the bulletin board there since May of last year. He said he asked the building manager, Pauline Galbreath, about posting fresh reports, but did not get an answer.
“I asked her numerous times to do that, she was no help in the matter,” he said.
Galbreath manages Rockland Oaks, helping with U.S. Department of Agriculture housing subsidies, collecting rents, renting out empty apartments, and assisting in resident complaints.
Monroe said he believes the wells at Rockland Oaks, which has long underperformed and produced discolored water, also need to be chlorinated. The SHA last year complied with state regulations by joining two separate well systems, each serving half of the building, and forming one system.
According to former SHA President Terrell Parker, the water discoloration that plagued Rockland Oaks for years may have been caused by a “silly mistake” by a plumber who forgot to attach a portion of pipe when attempting to connect the two systems.
The system is now a public water system due to serving more than 25 people, and is subject to monthly testing to be reported to the state.
So far, Monroe said there has only been a partial study conducted by Northeast Water Supply on how Rockland Oaks could connect to SHS. He said Northeast could complete the study and present more information to the SHA, Town Council and School Committee.
Town Council President Abbie Groves said she is glad to see Rockland Oaks moving forward. She said with the state’s help, Rockland Oaks is on the right track to solving the water situation.
“I’m excited to see the positive things that are going to come from this,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.