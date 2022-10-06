FOSTER – Sen. Gordon Rogers, Foster’s public works/highway director, is running for his third term as the District 21 senator representing Foster, Scituate, Coventry and West Greenwich against newcomer Democrat Giang “Jenny” Bui.
Rogers, a Republican, also served on the Foster Town Council for three terms beginning in 2010. He ran for the District 21 seat in 2018 when former Sen. Nicholas Kettle resigned following multiple charges in February 2018. The seat remained empty until the November general election where Rogers defeated Michael Fine, an independent, and James Safford, Democrat.
Lifelong resident Rogers said he is proud of much of the work he’s done while in office, though he said many of his fights were not won. He added that is the reason it is important to re-elect him to the seat, as Republicans in northern Rhode Island need more representation.
Bui is advocating for a change in the seat, which she said has been held by a conservative Republican for 106 years.
She said she disagrees with Rogers on his stance supporting the advanced recycling technique pyrolysis, recycling previously unrecyclable plastics. Opponents say the process releases dangerous pollutants into the air, which goes against the state’s Act on Climate. Rogers says it is the best way to get items such as Styrofoam out of landfills and recycled.
Bui said she was waiting for other candidates to enter the race when representatives from the Rhode Island Political Cooperative approached her about running for the seat. She said she previously helped candidates in another district, but last year’s redistricting put her in District 21.
As a progressive Democrat, Bui said it was important for her to run to offer options in the district. She said she disagrees with 99 percent of Rogers’ platform.
Bui criticized what she sees as conflict of interest for Rogers with his wife being on the Town Council and him being public works director and a former council member.
“Rogers has not done anything for the district besides bills that benefit himself,” she said. For example, Bui said Rogers submitted a bill that would have volunteer firefighters get subsidized from the state to get discounted personal vehicles. Rogers has volunteered for the Moosup Valley Fire Department since 1980.
She said Rogers is a career politician and the Foster Town Council designs rules and solutions for him.
“I would like to see positive change in my district,” Bui said.
Bui, who has lived in West Greenwich with her husband and children for five years, said the top three issues she is campaigning to change are Medicare for all, for single-payer health care platforms, cleaner energy ,and education equity.
“I think it is very important for kids to have a good public school education,” she said.
Bui said communities in District 21 are geographically large with small populations that tend to get overlooked. She said she would like to see more infrastructure, such as buses for public transportation, affordable housing, and farmer support reach the district’s towns.
“These towns are rural and expensive. It’s hard for families to move or stay out here and sustain a living,” she said.
Bui said she would like to see the minimum wage increase to $19 per hour for public workers, to make the cost of living a little more bearable.
In the past four years, Rogers said he fought hard against solar bills that take the power from municipalities to negotiate decent tax treaties. When towns changed zoning to undermine new laws, the state created legislation to prevent towns from benefiting from zone changes, he said.
“It’s not good for the towns hosting the facilities, it’s not good for green energy to push it to rural areas without better tax benefits,” he said.
Rogers, who is head of the Municipal Housing Board, said state lawmakers often bend rules to pass what they want and have in many cases for issues he fought against.
Other important issues for him include ammunition size restrictions, he said. Rogers said he fought hard against the restriction, which is representative of how most Foster residents feel. Rogers said the advantage to voting for him is that he has municipal experience from serving on the Town Council, experience as a farmer now and as a child when he grew up on a dairy farm, and still works for the town as public works director.
“I support the second amendment. That’s my wheelhouse,” he said.
Rogers added that he can work for the town under the state’s revolving door law, which allows municipal employment one year after leaving an elected position. Rogers said he began working in the Highway Department almost two years after leaving the Town Council.
As state senator, Rogers said he will continue to fight for Foster, hoping to make progress on road repairs and paving, as well as building infrastructure for town-owned solar projects.
As far as his opponent Bui, Rogers said they could not be further apart on politics. Bui agreed.
“We couldn’t be any different on values. I don’t think she really represents the district she is representing,” Rogers said.
