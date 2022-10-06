FOSTER – Sen. Gordon Rogers, Foster’s public works/highway director, is running for his third term as the District 21 senator representing Foster, Scituate, Coventry and West Greenwich against newcomer Democrat Giang “Jenny” Bui.

Rogers, a Republican, also served on the Foster Town Council for three terms beginning in 2010. He ran for the District 21 seat in 2018 when former Sen. Nicholas Kettle resigned following multiple charges in February 2018. The seat remained empty until the November general election where Rogers defeated Michael Fine, an independent, and James Safford, Democrat.

