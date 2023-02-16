FOSTER – Embarrassed and “at a loss” on next steps, Foster Town Council member Heidi Rogers says she’s hoping to enforce a deadline on the architectural plans and subdivision for the potential location of a new fire station.
Rogers expressed concern last Thursday, Feb. 9, that the Police Station Building Committee has not been meeting as frequently as it could, and that delays are making the process take too long.
Council President Denise DiFranco said the PSBC is waiting on an administrative subdivision for the land the South Foster Fire Department is donating to the town at 110 Danielson Pike. She added that the committee recently changed its meeting time to 5:30 p.m. to allow for more members to attend after they were not able to reach a quorum previously.
Rogers said if the PSBC members can’t meet, then it’s time to find new members who can.
“We need to get this done. I don’t want to wait another six months to get another land division done,” she said.
The South Foster Fire Department will need to apply for the subdivision as owner, said attorney Joanna Achille. The town planner would have 15 days to complete and another 15 days to review the subdivision. If the town applies for the subdivision, it would still need South Foster to sign off.
DiFranco added that the architect is waiting to see how many parking spaces are needed at the proposed police station and needs to know the size of the subdivision. Achille said site plans are typically included in the subdivision application. She said she “wholeheartedly” agrees that the police station needs to be completed.
Councilor Steve Bellucci said it seems as if South Foster is attempting to donate as little land as possible, and suggested looking at the town-owned land next door to Town Hall as a potential location for the station.
Resident Lynne Rider said the PSBC is working hard, but is backed up with work. She said if the town wants the station done quickly, then they should pay for a project manager to oversee the whole project.
“They’re the ones that goose these people along,” Rider said.
She said looking at the land next to Town Hall for the station is “ludicrous,” and would add more time to the project.
Rogers gave a timeline of events for the station, saying issues arose in 2014 when the station, a single-family home, was found to be deficient across the board, including lacking an interrogation room for juveniles, no shower facilities for men and women, not having proper locker rooms or separate restrooms for men, women and the public, not having actual offices of any kind, ADA compliance at nearly zero percent, no proper weapon storage (currently using a broom closet), lacking evidence storage, and a lack of a two-door entry garage.
In 2016, the Town Council created the Police Station Building Committee, which presented plans and a $3 million bond in September 2020. The bond was not approved until 2021 when the South Foster Fire Department agreed to donate land to the town to build on.
Rogers said she would like a deadline for the subdivision to be set at the next council meeting.
“I’m getting really frustrated with this. How long do these cops have to wait for this building? This is embarrassing. Since the bell started ringing, it’s been eight years. This is embarrassing,” she said.
