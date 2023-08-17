FOSTER – Major work will be done on Foster roads over the next two years to take advantage of a 33 percent state match on paving spending on up to $1.24 million in projects, according to Foster Highway Director Gordon Rogers, who is also a state senator.
The state funding is part of Gov. Dan McKee’s $20 million American Rescue Plan Act spending to help each of Rhode Island’s 39 communities on local road paving and maintenance projects. Rogers said he’s advocated for towns during his time in the Senate and fought hard for state aid to maintain and repair town and city roads.
In this plan, $5 million will be split evenly between all 39 municipalities, or $128,205 each. Each city and town will need to make a $260,295 match for a total of $388,500 in spending.
The remaining $15 million will be divided among communities depending on population and miles, Rogers said. Foster has 75.91 miles of non-state roads. According to documents, the town could receive up to an additional $282,438 in funding, with a $573,435 match.
That equates to about another $410,643 in state funding, Rogers said, matching the town’s $833,730 contribution over two years.
The funding will be available for two years, but municipalities must submit a plan by Oct. 15, according to Rogers.
Foster currently budgets $350,000 for annual road paving and maintenance, and Rogers said he hopes to increase the spending to $420,000 with other Department of Public Works line items to leverage spending to reach the state match.
“That means we get a dollar from the state for every dollar we spend,” he said.
Over two years, that means around $1,244,373 million in road paving and maintenance projects.
Rogers said he anticipated McKee’s ARPA match, but also an increased need for funding to keep up with maintenance on Foster town roads. He said when he started as highway director at the Department of Public Works more than two years ago, the town budgeted only $180,000. The next year, he advocated for an increase to $250,000 per year, and Foster now spends $350,000 each year on paving projects.
Fortunately, Rogers told The Valley Breeze & Observer, the town spent $10,000 for a pavement management program by BETA Group that measured, rated, and prioritized all town roads in January, with a report released in April. The program categorized roadways and help creates a schedule to maintain those in good condition and prioritizes which roads need complete repaving.
The report also breaks down roads into segments to specify where ones need chip-sealing as well as cost estimates for each project. The average road surface rating for Foster by segment is 64 percent, according to the report, and it would require $7.7 million to bring it up to 100 percent repaired. This includes roadwork on 46.52 miles of road, consisting of 8.27 miles of full-depth improvement, 5.22 miles of partial-depth improvement, 14.59 miles of minor rehabilitation, 5.66 miles of preventative maintenance, 6.58 miles of routine maintenance, and 6.2 miles not requiring maintenance.
Rogers said the pavement program makes it easy to search and see exactly which roads need work and takes the guessing out of selection. The report is available online, and he said residents should look at the data.
Rogers said it is proof, backed by engineering, of how to spend money to keep the town from falling behind on maintenance and repaving.
“It takes the politics out of it,” he said.
Rogers said chip-sealing is important to road maintenance, and explained that it will cost the town more in the long run if it neglects its roadways until a full repaving is needed.
He said he intends to begin work by redoing one or two roads per year and maintaining newer roads with chip-sealing.
This year, Rogers said, the entirety of Balcom Road will receive a binding coat to seal last year’s chip coat to slow deterioration in the rough section by Howard Hill Road near Town Hall. He said this work costs about $80,000.
Boss Road will be fully replaced, and work will continue to the bridge on Winsor Road for approximately $430,000.
The remainder of funds will be used for crack sealing, Rogers said. He said the DPW does all of Foster’s roadwork.
Next year, Rogers said the DPW plans on doing Boswell Road from North Road to Route 6 for approximately $417,000, and most likely portions of Paine Road.
“I’ll let everyone know what we plan to do as we figure it out,” he said.
Rogers said the state put in truck tolls and raised registration fees to pay for repairs on the state roads, highways, and bridges, but has not helped with town and city road repairs.
“The reality is that the state only owns 20 percent of Rhode Island roads, and 80 percent belong to municipalities,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.