FOSTER – Major work will be done on Foster roads over the next two years to take advantage of a 33 percent state match on paving spending on up to $1.24 million in projects, according to Foster Highway Director Gordon Rogers, who is also a state senator.

The state funding is part of Gov. Dan McKee’s $20 million American Rescue Plan Act spending to help each of Rhode Island’s 39 communities on local road paving and maintenance projects. Rogers said he’s advocated for towns during his time in the Senate and fought hard for state aid to maintain and repair town and city roads.

