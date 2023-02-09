FOSTER – Sen. Gordon Rogers says he knocked out an intruder who entered his home late last Thursday afternoon, calling it a teachable moment about the importance of “castle” laws in Rhode Island.
Rogers said he was preparing for a meeting at the Glocester Town Council when an intruder, Patrick Lucas according to the Foster Police Department report, entered his home while he was in the shower around 5:30 p.m. Rogers said he went upstairs to pick up papers from the printer and found Lucas, who he recognized but did not name, and questioned his presence in the house.
After being threatened, said Rogers, he landed two quick punches to Lucas, knocking him out. Rogers said Lucas grabbed him by the collar of his shirt and he felt he had no choice but to defend himself.
“I defended myself. He threatened me and began to approach me in a threatening manner,” he told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
Rogers said he is concerned that Lucas may have the right to sue him for personal injury due to the state’s relaxed “castle laws,” which outline how a person may use self-defense against a home intruder. According to Rogers, Lucas suffered a brain bleed from the fall when getting knocked out, and spent a few days in the hospital.
“Now I have to worry about a civil claim this man could file against me due to our state’s castle laws. We need stronger laws that defend a homeowner to protect their life and property,” he said.
Rogers said he introduces bills to strengthen Rhode Island’s castle laws every year, and said it is also important to keep guns accessible within the law.
The state senator said he did not invite Lucas into his home and did not know why he was there. He said he has guns located on the second floor of his home, and feared for his life seeing Lucas in their vicinity, according to the police report.
Rogers said Lucas seemed to be intoxicated, and possibly under the influence of other substances. He said Lucas was confrontational, and even after police and emergency medical services arrived, the man continued to be aggravated.
According to the police report, the intruder’s eyes appeared to be bloodshot, and he was found on his back shouting profanities, continuing to “verbally berate” police after being secured in the back of a cruiser.
Police arrested Lucas and described him as having slurred speech. Assuming the break-in was an attempted robbery, Lucas was patted down and found to not have anything from the Rogers home. Rogers said he did not see anything missing from his home.
Lucas was arrested on a felony charge of breaking and entering and misdemeanor simple assault. According to the report, Lucas entered through an unlocked back door, and security footage shows that the man was in the home up to four minutes before Rogers called police.
Rogers said while he is a large man who can defend himself, he was concerned about what could have happened if his wife, Town Councilor Heidi Rogers, had been home alone, though he noted that Heidi has a license to carry and can defend herself.
Rogers said he lives on a “family compound” on Cucumber Hill Road with his mother, son and other relatives living in close proximity. He said he leaves his door unlocked when home to allow his grandchildren and other family members to enter the home for frequent visits.
“My doors are unlocked when I’m home. Everyone is coming in and out. My grandkids are always stopping by. We keep our doors unlocked,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.