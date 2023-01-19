FOSTER – The Foster Town Council unanimously agreed last week to join a proposed coalition of eight Rhode Island rural towns to protect against potential upcoming legislation that would override local zoning ordinances to reach low-to-moderate-income housing goals.
During the Jan. 12 Town Council meeting, Sen. Gordon Rogers presented his plan to create a coalition of eight rural communities, to this point set to include the seven towns of Foster, Scituate, Glocester, Richmond, Hopkinton, Exeter and West Greenwich, to combat an “oppressive state legislature.”
Rogers said the House of Representatives released recommendations that he anticipates will soon become law that would impede towns from imposing zoning restrictions against LMI housing.
Foster has nearly 5-acre zoning for single-family homes with large setbacks. He said the new legislation would overrule town ordinances in favor of LMI housing.
“It’s coming. The state is saying it’s coming,” he said.
Rogers told The Valley Breeze & Observer that the possible legislation would be “like hammering in a tack on a corkboard,” and is excessive when considering the desired outcome. He added that rural towns often don’t have the necessary accommodations for residents LMI housing, such as public transportation and jobs.
The rural coalition would be similar to the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, which lobbies for municipalities at the Statehouse. Each town pays dues, prorated to their population, to be represented by the League of Cities and Towns, but Rogers said rural towns do not have the same needs or priorities as larger towns and cities.
“There is a tension of not getting a fair voice on the League of Cities and Town,” he said.
He said the plan is to “absolutely go out and hire a lobbyist to represent and advocate for our voice.” While not against LMI, he said rural towns do not need the state coming in and circumventing zoning.
“We really don’t feel like we have a fair share,” he said.
The coalition would join forces to be on the same page about specific needs and pay lobbyists to represent them in Rhode Island government.
“It’s about creating a unified idea to benefit rural communities to increase commerce, help RIPTA (Rhode Island Public Transportation Authority), to control our destiny and be a voice at the table,” Rogers said.
In addition to forming a rural coalition, Rogers said he hopes to present new ideas to reach the 10 percent LMI state mandate. He said rather than supporting contractors who exceed local zoning requirements to put in dense housing communities, he hopes the state will support towns in purchasing land to be developed into commerce parks or commercial mixed-use properties.
Commerce parks could be along main roads for easy access to public transportation, he said.
“I am trying to emphasize that this is coming. We should dictate our own destiny and say we’ve got a better idea to meet the housing mandate,” he said.
Only 2 percent of Foster’s current housing stock is LMI, well below the state threshold goal of 10 percent. Rogers said until there is better public transportation, the town should be issued a waiver to have less LMI housing. Once public transportation is provided, the LMI mandate could be increased, he said.
Those commercial properties would be required to hold space for LMI housing, and could in turn be a place for employment for residents. In addition, Rogers said the developments will be a source of commerce for towns.
“For LMI housing, public transportation is key,” he said.
With 42 percent of Foster roads being dirt roads, Rogers said public transportation is not likely for most of the locations where housing developments could be made here.
The Foster Town Council also discussed possible locations for a bus stop in town after two previously earmarked spots were not approved.
