FOSTER – The Foster Town Council unanimously agreed last week to join a proposed coalition of eight Rhode Island rural towns to protect against potential upcoming legislation that would override local zoning ordinances to reach low-to-moderate-income housing goals.

During the Jan. 12 Town Council meeting, Sen. Gordon Rogers presented his plan to create a coalition of eight rural communities, to this point set to include the seven towns of Foster, Scituate, Glocester, Richmond, Hopkinton, Exeter and West Greenwich, to combat an “oppressive state legislature.”

