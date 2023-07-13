Photo from another fishing event with Friends of Blackstone, the Providence Parks Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnership and RI DEM “Vamos a Pescar” or “Take Me Fishing” event, funded through the George H. W. Bush Education fund.
Providence Parks Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnership
Two participants at an event held by Friends of Blackstone, the Providence Parks Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnership and RI DEM called "Vamos a Pescar" or "Take Me Fishing," which was funded through the George H. W. Bush Education fund.
Providence Parks Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnership
Photo from another fishing event with Friends of Blackstone, the Providence Parks Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnership and RI DEM “Vamos a Pescar” or “Take Me Fishing” event, funded through the George H. W. Bush Education fund.
Providence Parks Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnership
Two participants at an event held by Friends of Blackstone, the Providence Parks Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnership and RI DEM called "Vamos a Pescar" or "Take Me Fishing," which was funded through the George H. W. Bush Education fund.
Providence Parks Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnership
LINCOLN – With the help of the Friends of the Blackstone, and the National Park Service Junior Ranger Program, Juan Victor Rojas of Manville will have the opportunity to lead a Youth Fishing Day on Saturday, July 22.
Last month, Rojas was out fishing by himself when three youths approached him, as previously reported by The Breeze. The youths asked Rojas if he could teach them how to fish. He gave them a quick lesson, and after a few minutes, one of the young men caught a fish.
Rojas told The Breeze that seeing the happiness and pride the boys gained from a 10-minute fishing lesson was inspiring, and made him want to teach more people the joys of fishing.
After posting about the encounter, Rojas said John Marsland of the Friends of Blackstone reached out to him. The two met up, and Marsland helped Rojas connect with the RIDEM and the National Park Service.
Last week, Rojas got a phone call from Marsland asking if he was interested in helping him organize a youth fishing day.
“I, without a doubt, accepted,” said Rojas. “I’m super excited about the event.”
The event will take place Saturday, July 22, at Sycamore Landing, 100 New River Road in Manville, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“It’s going to be a great way to show people how to enjoy their own backyard and introduce them to that little Manville park, since it is town property,” said Marsland.
The National Park Service Junior Ranger Program will supply 20 poles and worms for bait, along with Junior Ranger badges.
Kevin Klyberg, director of interpretation and education at the National Park Service Blackstone Valley, said these materials were purchased in early spring using money received from a National Park Foundation grant.
“For years we’ve been trying to encourage people to use the Blackstone River for recreation, and part of that is fishing,” Klyberg said. “We’ve done fishing programs in conjunction with Rhode Island DEM over the past couple of years but decided it was time to invest in our own stuff.”
Rojas said “the Blackstone River is an amazing fishery and it doesn’t get the credit it deserves.”
According to Klybeg, the NPS Blackstone Valley is focusing on not only teaching people how to fish, but providing them with opportunities to do so, although Klyberg noted it’s important to not eat fish caught from the Blackstone River.
“This is just the beginning of an ongoing effort to promote river recreation. It’s really exciting to know that people like Juan are interested in the things we’re doing,” he said.
Marsland mentioned that the event and fishing isn’t just for kids, and that the parents, guardians and older siblings are encouraged to join in as well.
“I’m super excited about all the help I’m getting,” said Rojas. “The National Park Service rangers have been extremely helpful and I thank them and John Marsland for everything.”
Rojas said that he’s most looking forward to getting more involved and bringing fishing into his community.
Besides this event, Rojas is offering other opportunities for community members to learn to fish.
Every Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Rojas goes to the Manville Dam to “teach anyone who is willing to learn the art of the rod and reel.”
Since the June 22 Breeze article, Rojas said he’s had two children and their parents stop by for a lesson.
Rojas said he is hoping that the word will spread and more people will come by the Manville Dam for a Thursday night fishing lesson following the youth fishing day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.