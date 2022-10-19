NORTH PROVIDENCE – Macie Romano’s high school experience has been far from typical.
She was a freshman at North Providence High School, preparing to celebrate her mother’s birthday in November 2019, when her health took a turn.
“I remember I had to go pick up a stuffed lobster from Captain’s Catch, where I was working at the time – and I noticed my hand was turning a shade of blue,” she recalled, in addition to feeling shockwaves up her arm “like I’d been electrocuted.”
She was diagnosed with a blood clot and thoracic outlet syndrome, which occurs when the blood vessels or nerves are compressed between the collarbone and first rib, or thoracic outlet.
“That’s when your first rib and clavicle are too close together, so the blood has nowhere to flow,” she explained.
Romano had her first surgery to remove half of her rib in 2019.
“As a student, I felt I didn’t have much of a high school career, being constantly in and out of hospitals and clinics, dealing with pain, surgeries and doctors’ appointments,” she said.
There was a silver lining through it all. Romano said her hematology team at The Tomorrow Fund at Hasbro Children’s Hospital helped make a difficult situation much easier. Known for the Edwin N. Forman Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Center at Hasbro, the Tomorrow Fund offers support to pediatric cancer patients and their families.
“I feel The Tomorrow Fund has helped me so much that it’s only right for me to give back to the families who have it worse than I do. It’s heartbreaking to see the kids and what they’re going through,” she said.
Fast-forward to today. Romano is working on her senior project, a graduation requirement at NPHS. Students were tasked with answering the question: What gives my life meaning?
For Romano, that heavy question was a bit easier to answer given her health scares.
“As a patient of The Tomorrow Fund for three years, their care really inspired me and made me realize that I want to someday be a nurse and to help children,” she said. “The team at The Tomorrow Fund has been there for me, emotionally supporting me since this first happened.”
Her mentor on her senior project is Cheryl Linsky, a Tomorrow Fund nurse.
To raise money for The Tomorrow Fund, Romano has created a calendar raffle for the month of November. She’s selling one calendar for $10, or five for $30. On every day of the month, people will have a chance to win prizes.
Romano teamed up with people in the community on the prizes, which range from gift cards to round-trip airline tickets.
Calendars will be on sale until Oct. 30. In the past few weeks, Romano has raised $2,500.
Those interested in purchasing a calendar can reach out to Romano at 401-228-5443, or visit The Tomorrow Fund on Facebook for more information.
“I’ve really appreciated the support from everyone,” she said.
