PAWTUCKET – This spring, city-based Roots2Empower will begin to provide agricultural training to formerly incarcerated people, says its founder.
Formerly known as Restoration Urban Farm of New England, the organization uses agriculture as a training tool to educate Rhode Islanders who were previously in prison.
Tarshire Battle, CEO and founder of Roots2Empower, previously worked at the New England Center for Homeless Veterans and as a discharge planner for the Department of Corrections which she said gave her the ability to see the challenges formerly incarcerated individuals face after leaving the prison system.
Battle said she has based the framework of Roots2Empower on her brother who was previously incarcerated for five years in Boston. She said that while in prison, her brother would take vocational classes at night for construction, but when he completed his sentence, he was unable to find employment.
“No one would hire him, probably because of his background, so what he did was open his own construction business,” Battle said. “I cosigned for his first van, he was able to market his business with the help of myself and his wife, and he’s been employing people ever since. So that’s the model that I would like to use in terms of empowering formerly incarcerated individuals, helping them gain those skills they need.”
In addition to her brother, Battle has experience with her son’s re-entry after he served five years in prison in Rhode Island and also had a difficult time finding employment after completing his sentence.
Battle said that due to her background in the criminal justice field, she knew that one of the barriers previously incarcerated people face when finding jobs is the RI Judiciary Public Portal.
“RI has a portal where an employer can go, type in the name of someone who is applying for their job, and it will show if the applicant has ever been arrested for something without having to let the person applying know,” Battle said. “Based on that information, the employer can then close out the resume without ever having to tell you why they didn’t look at your resume.”
Battle said she believes if a person is qualified for a job they should be able to interview and if the question of if they have ever been arrested comes up, they could plead their case and talk about how they’ve changed and what they have done to help them get to where they are now.
“This portal does not give them that option because they don’t have to tell you they are screening you, they can just look your name up because it’s public access,” Battle said. “I think that’s the way a lot of people are being screened, I think that’s what’s going on for our folks who have been formerly incarcerated in the state.”
Battle said her organization is still in the development and startup phase, but that she has made momentum over the last year.
“I just recently received a Natural Resources Conservation Service grant to start implementing programming that would work on providing experiential groups environmental learning and soil nutrient management learning,” Battle said. “This grant would be for programs for both formerly incarcerated individuals as well as the youth.”
While Battle is still developing programs for Roots2Empower, she said she has been continuously working to provide basic needs since the start of COVID-19, including through grocery store cards, RIPTA tickets, and food distribution for those transitioning out of the prison system and those in the low-income community.
Battle said Rhode Island has a few programs in place to help re-entry, but the approach is different from the one employed by Roots2Empower. She said the way some programs choose to handle re-entry is through secondary education programs or trade programs. She said she plans to focus on providing them with the full skillsets need to be successful in a profession.
“I’m using agriculture as the basis but we’re looking to also incorporate offshore wind training and other training that addresses the environment in places where they can also be trained in, like a focus in solar, offshore wind,” Battle said. “Agriculture is one aspect, but it won’t be the only thing.”
Battle said her long-term goal for Roots2Empower is for it to be an all encompassing organization.
