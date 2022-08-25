SMITHFIELD – Celebrate the purchase of the Mary Mowry House with Revive the Roots on Saturday, Sept. 10, for an afternoon of music, art, food and activities during the 2nd annual Rootstock.
Rootstock Coordinator Jennifer LaPreste, who is also on the RTR board and is the Tinkergarten leader, said the event is an afternoon gathering to help celebrate the recent purchase of the nonprofit organization’s headquarters and surrounding farmland.
RTR will host tours of the Mary Mowry house, which The Valley Breeze and Observer reported on last week. RTR purchased the home and surrounding 5 acres for $400,000 using a combination of fundraising, grants and loans.
“It’s really an event for celebrating,” LaPreste said.
Rootstock, which is a play on the words Revive the Roots and Woodstock, is also a root system on a tree that is grafted for fruit to grow. She said Rootstock is like that for RTR – how it has grown from a concept to a successful agriculture and permaculture education group.
“We look forward to the fruits to come, especially now that we have a future ahead of us after securing the house. We want to celebrate the community and land that helped us grow the strong network of roots and give thanks to the community and all the sponsors who donated to make it possible through music, fun and arts,” LaPreste said.
There will be a 50/50 raffle, arts and activities, crafts for children, and more. LaPerche and Old County Road elementary schools art teacher Casey Miller is hosting rock painting and clay activities. As usual, RTR’s livestock will be out for the community to interact with, though she said it is not a petting zoo.
RTR’s beekeeper will also host a talk on beekeeping and how to harvest honey.
Food is provided by woman-owned 2Sisters4Good, who catered the previous year’s Rootstock. She said Rootstock 2021 drew in more than 300 attendants despite a tropical rainstorm.
“We’re trying to make it as successful as last year and hoping it will be even better,” LaPreste said.
Musical performances include Hopper and the SwampBirds so far, and LaPreste said she is working to confirm more at the event.
All ages are welcome for the free event, though LaPreste said donations are welcome. Any funds raised will go back into RTR or to help pay for the festival, said LaPreste.
