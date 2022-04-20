CENTRAL FALLS – History comes to life inside the Segue Institute’s history classroom, where recent Milken Educator Award recipient John Rosenbaum creates memorable lessons to help students connect with his lessons.
Rosenbaum, a Cumberland resident, was recognized for his hands-on lessons as a sixth-grade history teacher at the school on April 3 with a prestigious Milken Educator Award. Every year for the past 35 years, the Milken Educator Awards, often called the “Oscars of Teaching,” seeks out and awards a teacher from every state for their outstanding commitment to education.
This year, Rhode Island had two recipients, including Nancie Lawrence of Steer Farm Elementary School in Burrillville, and Rosenbaum. The award comes with a $25,000 cash prize, as well a trip to meet with other Milken Award recipients past and present for professional learning opportunities and networking.
At the award ceremony last week, Rosenbaum said he was completely surprised and in shock that he was given this award. Though kept a surprise, he said he began to realize the award was for him when his students began to look at him while an announcer described his accomplishments.
“I was very surprised. I thought it was a special guest coming to the school. Then the kids started gesturing toward me, I got so nervous. Since then, it’s really been a whirlwind,” Rosenbaum said.
Going into his 11th year of teaching, Rosenbaum said he realized at a young age he was good at engaging and connecting with kids while working as a camp counselor. He’s taught social studies at every grade level at Segue, which is a charter school for students in grades 4-8, located on Cowden Street in Central Falls.
Rosenbaum recognized that the best way he learned was when the teacher created a memorable moment by bringing the subject to life.
“I first started to think in that way when I was learning lessons; what stuck with me was those big moments. If I wanted them to learn, it had to be a big moment,” Rosenbaum said.
He said he uses every opportunity possible, and collaborates with other teachers to bring his lessons to life. Rosenbaum said much of his success is due to other teachers going all in with him, and said those teachers deserve the lion's share of credit for his success.
At his school, he’s created fake caves in the hallways to show kids cave drawings, painted anti-Nazi graffiti popular in the 1940s, and crafted Spartan warrior cardboard shields and spears to teach military models.
“Any opportunity for the kids to someway experience the lesson. I think those are the best lessons,” Rosenbaum said.
Rosenbaum said he is grateful for the recognition, and said he will most likely spend his award money on “boring” things, such as bills and college savings for his children. He said all the credit and attention he is getting from his award makes him uncomfortable.
“I think maybe it’s just that I’m trying my best every day to make things happen for my students. All I try to do is my best,” Rosenbaum said.
Rosenbaum finds history important for everyday life, and said making connections from event to event makes sense to him. He began weekly lessons on the conflict in Ukraine. His lessons had teachers sit in to better understand the conflict, he said.
“It’s like pulling thread on a sweater, it just keeps unraveling,” Rosenbaum said.
