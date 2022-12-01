SMITHFIELD – Slogans from Patriot Front, a white nationalist group, were found around Smithfield last week, with some on the trailhead signs for the Scenic Stillwater Trail, the site where racist graffiti was found in 2021.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the stickers, which said “for the nation, against the state,” were removed from multiple locations around town last week. He said it is unfortunate that there are hate groups infiltrating in Smithfield. He said police are investigating the matter, and take all incidents of hate seriously.
“The second we hear anything about it, we investigate it. The most important thing is to get them removed,” Rossi said.
Stickers and posters from Patriot Front have been placed and torn down in numerous local communities, often in a particular park just before a major event or festival, apparently for maximum impact.
Rossi said he is not sure if this location was targeted or if it was just a convenient spot. In January 2021, three juveniles were arrested in connection to racist graffiti they placed on the Stillwater Scenic Trail. Resident Kim Ziegelmayer, a mother to a biracial son, discovered the graffiti during a walk on the Stillwater Trail.
Smithfield responded quickly to remove the graffiti, and later formed a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force to confront such issues in Smithfield. Ziegelmayer also formed the Smithfield Anti-Hate Coalition on Facebook, and said after her son died in October of 2021, she was not able to keep up and handed over moderating duties to Dorothy Chin Gerding.
Ziegelmayer said this week that the placement of the stickers is “very disappointing, to say the least.”
Later in 2021, the Smithfield Youth Council invited the public out to the trails to create an inclusion mural, where anyone was invited to paint their handprint on the columns that were once covered in graffiti.
“It is a beautiful artwork that came from these people’s hearts and souls that they were able to put their own personal touch leaving a handprint in the community,” Rossi said.
Chin Gerding is a member of the diversity task force, as is Rossi.
Joe Siegel of the Smithfield Anti-Hate Coalition posted photos of the stickers on the group’s Facebook page, with the caption, “Here we go again. Found this today. This is inexcusable. Patriot Front is a hate group.”
Residents responded to the post, including Phyllis Spaziano, who said “there is a significant problem,” and Heather Charlemagne said “Why? Why? Why?” followed by crying emojis.
Tracy Allard said the Proud Boys, a violent white nationalist group, is also very active in Smithfield and it is an issue. It has been designated as a terrorist group in Canada and New Zealand.
“We’re not going to tolerate that going on on our properties,” Rossi said.
Rossi said there is no room for racism in Smithfield. He said people need to protect and celebrate their neighbors and be kind to one another.
He said whoever placed the Patriot Front stickers may have too much time on their hands, and should find more constructive activities for their time, such as volunteering and helping others.
“Hate has no place in this world,” he said.
Patriot Front, which split from the neo-Nazi organization Vanguard America, has plans to “reclaim America” for citizens of European descent.
