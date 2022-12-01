SMITHFIELD – Slogans from Patriot Front, a white nationalist group, were found around Smithfield last week, with some on the trailhead signs for the Scenic Stillwater Trail, the site where racist graffiti was found in 2021.

Town Manager Randy Rossi said the stickers, which said “for the nation, against the state,” were removed from multiple locations around town last week. He said it is unfortunate that there are hate groups infiltrating in Smithfield. He said police are investigating the matter, and take all incidents of hate seriously.

