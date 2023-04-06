SMITHFIELD – Town Manager Randy Rossi anticipates some changes to the $85 million 2023-2024 budget before reaching its final stage for Town Council passage.
He added that the spending plan he submitted to the Budget and Financial Review Board is a positive one.
The BFRB heard Rossi’s budget last week, and will now take it through several public hearings before it is presented to the Town Council. Those public hearings are where residents have an opportunity to weigh in and make suggestions on changes, Rossi said.
In its current state, the 2023-2024 budget proposes an overall increase of 2.69 percent, creating a tax levy increase of 2.95 percent, or $1.7 million.
“I think it’s a positive budget while maintaining or improving services,” he said.
While Rossi concedes that the budget is the highest Smithfield has seen at $85.2 million, expenses are increasing as well.
Rossi said increases are necessary to continue providing proper levels of services and amenities, including trash removal, recreation, senior services and more.
“It’s right in the ballpark for a town our size with all the amenities we provide,” he said.
Tax rates will not be set until early July following the completion of a revaluation process and the adoption of the 2024 budget, Rossi said.
Communities must “equalize” their tax rates downward to account for increased property values.
The municipal budget to fund town operations and services increased by 3.36 percent. That includes an increase of $538,750 added back to the Department of Public Works for highway resurfacing that was funded through American Rescue Plan Act money in 2023.
“We’re switching back funding for road paving to the DPW,” Rossi said.
There is also an increase of $100,000 for trash removal and recycling, an increase of $755,537 to fund the Fire Department’s budget, and an increase of $40,000 for the Board of Canvassers to fund a special election for a congressional seat, presidential primary, and early voting.
Rossi said he anticipates a decrease in the Fire Department’s budget after receiving a federal grant to cover the cost of 12 employees in the department for three years.
“We’re finally going to be able to fund a floater to relieve overtime,” he said.
Rossi said tipping fees at Rhode Island Resource Recovery increased from $47 per ton of trash to $58.50 per ton beginning on July 1, 2022.
There will also be a decrease of 38 percent in capital improvements from last year due to a one-time payment for the Boyle Athletic Complex improvements.
The overall School Department budget proposes a 4.66 percent increase, or $1.9 million. That will include a 2 percent increase in town appropriation from $33,157,022 to $33,818,543. The School Department also received a 17 percent increase in state aid, or $1.2 million more than in 2023, for a total of $8.7 million in aid.
