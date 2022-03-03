WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Rotary Club has severed its relationship with the city’s preeminent event, Autumnfest, a jolting end for a club that’s become involved in nearly every facet of the annual fall festival.
“It’s not the direction that the Rotary Club wanted to go into, but we had to make a decision based on what was occurring,” said Rotary President Nicole Bourget Brien, saying the weight of the decision was very difficult.
Asked about the Rotary’s involvement going forward, she said, “not for 2022, no.”
Brien noted the club’s relationship with the festival going back 43 years to the beginning, when Roger Begin made the Rotary the only social club he would reach out to and “the only one that has stepped up since the inception,” said Brien.
Autumnfest Chairwoman Judy Sullivan said the split with the Rotary was "a very sad situation" after many years of collaboration. It came as a surprise, she said, especially after probably the best year the festival ever had. Sullivan said she appreciates everything the Rotary has done for Autumnfest, and did not rule out reconnecting with the organization for future events.
The Rotary has a contract with Autumnfest each year, and they simply couldn’t find common ground, said Brien, so Rotary representatives decided after all the money and time invested into the festival that “it was time.”
The Rotary over the years has taken care of the entire electrical infrastructure for Autumnfest, said Brien, as well as getting water to the site. Many people think the group just does the beer tent, she said, but they’ve also taken care of food row. Last year, they introduced the wine tent, she said, and the group has helped with making sure portable toilets are available at the multi-day event.
The Rotary has also been able to take advantage of the clout of Rotary International in providing sizeable insurance, said Brien, as well as its relationship with beer distributor McLaughlin and Moran.
One sticking point for the Rotary was that members wanted better branding that would more closely match their level of involvement, said Brien. The branding each year is almost entirely for Autumnfest and the city of Woonsocket, and people have no idea how much work the Rotary was putting in, she said.
They were starting to implement changes on wiring, so they wouldn’t have to have as many licensed electricians on site and could save on some of the Rotary’s “ridiculous” annual investment of between $15,000 and $25,000, Brien said. The group was also constantly purchasing new picnic tables for the event.
Brien said the Rotary has had a great relationship with Autumnfest, and while this was a very difficult decision and they didn’t want to walk away, “there’s a time and a place for everything, and it was time to move on.”
The Rotary owns a number of festival assets, including fencing and underground electricity.
Sullivan said it could very well be true that Rotary members didn't feel they were getting enough credit, though she noted tha tthere was a Rotary Stage for years. She said she's been involved since 2017, and never felt any pressure on either side as everyone respected each other and worked well together. It never seem like a situation where someone was getting more credit than anyone else, she said, and most involved feel that they're doing something for the community without caring whether they receive credit for putting on an "amazing festival."
"I don’t think anyone was looking for my credit, but it's super sad if that’s the case," she said, adding that the Rotary does it for the community and the Autumnfest organization does it for the community.
David Lahousse, Kay’s Restaurant owner and past Rotary president, said this situation is especially difficult because there are a people on both sides who are close friends. He said he came aboard more than a decade ago when there were many petty issues involving “orange jackets” and Rotary members not getting along, and many of those issues were ironed out. To Autumnfest’s credit, he said, there was a time when the organization wasn’t running well, and a lot has been done to address those problems.
Lahousse said he “voted to move on in the least painful way we can,” saying he and some other Rotary members who have put in much heavy lifting over the years are tired. Though this conclusion may have been inevitable, he said, the end could have been handled a lot better on both sides.
Sullivan said she agreed that this outcome was avoidable.
Autumnfest has been a great collaboration, he said, including on the city side with Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and DPW Director Steve D’Agostino, and he would have liked to see Rotary’s departure happen over several years to see a more smooth transition to a new foundation. One of the worst things that was said during contentious talks was that the Rotary is “just a vendor,” he said, as he and others have put countless hours into its operation over the years, at all hours of the day and night.
“I wish them nothing but success,” he said.
Brien also said she hopes Autumnfest is able to continue as its organizers are confident it can. For some people, this event is their Disney World, she said, and it would be sad to see this city tradition end.
Sullivan said she believes Autumnfest organizers will still be able to pull it off, as this is a group that simply puts its head down and gets the job done. Will it be difficult? Yes, she said. Will it different? Yes. Will it be sad to run it without some who have been part of it for so long? Yes. She thanked Rotary members for all of their contributions, and hopefully they'll all be back together in a year or two.
"It was tough for both sides," she said.
She said she's "super sad that it happened," and she doesn't believe anyone thought this would be the outcome after the success of the 2021 event.
