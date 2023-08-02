PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket’s new superintendent of schools says she has been busy getting to know her new community since starting in the job on July 1.
Patricia Royal said she is excited to be part of the work happening in Pawtucket and feels passionate about her responsibilities.
“My schedule has been very busy; I have enjoyed meeting the Pawtucket family and look forward to meeting the community and families we serve,” she said.
Royal said her days consist of meeting with parent groups, unions, and others in the community as they prepare for a successful 2023-2024 school year. She said she is prepared for the rule because of her years of experience.
“I attribute it to the different roles I have served in, working at different levels and at different capacities,” she said. “Professional learning, attending seminars, education, mentors and colleagues have prepared me for this role. I am an example of a lifelong learner.”
Royal said her personal life also contributes to who she is, including the difficult childhood that is similar to what many of Pawtucket’s students experience.
“I did not have the best childhood or home life, that’s why I have high expectations because I know they can persevere because I did it,” she said.
Royal said she is most looking forward to working together to meet the needs of students every day and building lasting relationships with families to “move the needle in our district for students and families.”
She said her last role as a principal in Providence helped her gauge how to best support schools with accomplishing their goals and increasing student performance.
“I know the importance of building relationships and trust with all stakeholders to contribute to the success of students,” she said.
Royal said her immediate goal is to make sure local schools have what they need to start the upcoming year strong. She said they are making sure all vacancies are filled before classes start.
“I am working to make sure our work reflects our vision, mission, goals, and objectives for our district,” she said.
Her job, she said, is to ensure that all goals are met by being a good listener and effective communicator who is “not afraid to take risks or make decisions to achieve goals.” Students and staff can expect Royal to seek input from them and to work collaboratively to serve needs, she said.
“I will always be guided by a singular question: ‘What is best for all students?’” she said.
As far as her vision for the Pawtucket school system, Royal said her aims is to make it the highest-performing district in Rhode Island.
She said her leadership vision centers on an unyielding pursuit of awakening and instilling in students a desire for education, using a challenging and technology-rich academics program and quality instruction that promotes critical thinking and problem-solving.
Royal said she sees herself being an impactful leader who is “committed to growing and leading a dream team where everyone is working and leading to their strengths.”
Royal said she plans to host a convocation to bring everyone in the school community together to highlight future plans and “ensure we are working on a common goal.”
Upon graduation, pledges Royal, all students will be in college, the military, or career ready and equipped with the profound knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life.
“Together: every student, every day,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.