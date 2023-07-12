NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Planning Board will take up several projects when it meets tonight, July 12, at Town Hall.
Among them is the proposed conversion of the former Ruffstone Tavern, a longtime establishment with plenty of history and a previous target for “Ghost Hunters,” at 17 Metcalf Ave., into three new residential units.
Applicant Patrick Feeley, of Smithfield, is seeking a recommendation from the Planning Board to the Zoning Board on an 8,261-square-foot lot area variance and 48-foot frontage variance under dimensional regulations as part of a project to convert the pre-existing non-conforming bar in this residential neighborhood off Woonasquatucket Avenue into three-family residential use.
Planning Director Brent Wiegand said there are a number of moving parts on this property, which he says isn’t technically large enough to accommodate two units and the application is for three. The developer, at last check, was exploring ways to make the project work, he said, including abandonment of a paper street to get more lot area.
The board was also scheduled to hear a request to combine master plan and preliminary plan review to the previously approved four-unit, one-building development approval at 93 Waterman Ave. to six units in two separate buildings with a shared lot with an existing single-family home, for a total of seven units and three structures on the property. The applicant here is Jorica Development of Lincoln, and the matter is expected to be continued as the developer continues to refine the plan.
On Noto Drive and Smithfield Road, longtime town businessman John Haronian is seeking preliminary plan review to subdivide a 5.4-acre lot into five standard-sized lots.
The property on the Wenscott Reservoir, previously described as one of the best ones remaining in overdeveloped North Providence, was previously targeted for 32 condos on 11.4 acres, but the Planning Board denied that proposal. Now, said Wiegand, the plan is for just legal-sized properties with single-family homes, but the matter is expected to be continued as the applicant makes further revisions.
Representatives from St. Mary’s Home for Children are due before the board on their request for preliminary plan review for minor land development of a new assisted living facility for youth at the facility at 420 Fruit Hill Ave.
Separately, Excel Academy is pursuing an advisory recommendation to the Town Council for a zone change with special exceptions allowing new temporary classrooms at 622 Woonasquatucket Ave.
And on Barrett Avenue, applicant Steven DeAngelis is pursuing a recommendation to the Zoning Board for an application for a 3,800-square-foot lot area variance to build a single-family home on a substandard lot of record.
