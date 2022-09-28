Editor’s note: In the case where we feature a letter to the editor that could lead to the spread of misinformation due to a lack of context and explanation, we’ll include a short story such as this one to offer more details, even if the topic wouldn’t otherwise rise to the level of a story.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. is rebuffing suggestions from a Massachusetts mother that her son was pulled over and ticketed because of how he looked and what time of night he was driving.
In a letter to the editor this week, Patricia Jablecki, of Rehoboth, Mass., said her son was pulled over in North Providence and ticketed for “head lamps on vehicles other than cycles” and fined $85.
“Would the N.P. Police please be so kind as to tell me what that charge is so I can correct this serious violation?” she said. “My mechanic doesn’t know.”
Jablecki thanked police for their diligence, but said she believed a warning would have sufficed. She said her son has long hair and was out past midnight.
“Maybe the charge should be DWLH or OTL with out-of-state-plate,” she wrote.
She said the vehicle, which she owns, is properly registered and inspected in Massachusetts, warning that other residents could be next.
Ruggiero responded that “it’s not against the law to be out after midnight or for having long hair.” Officers, he said, typically observe motor vehicle violations on a vehicle before seeing who the operator is and what their race or gender is, especially when it is dark out. Jablecki is free to call him if she’d like, he said.
The chief provided the law stating that every motor vehicle shall be equipped with at least two head lamps with at least one on each side of the front of the car, and the head lamps shall comply with the requirements and limitations of the chapter. The reference to cycles is related to motorcycles or motor-driven cycles not needing to meet the requirement.
Told of the requirement related to “head lamps on vehicles other than cycles,” Jablecki said they did notice the day after her son was pulled over that the headlight was out, but she feels police could have given him a warning to get it fixed instead of an $85 ticket. She maintains that he was stopped because police felt he looked suspicious, saying officers asked him if he was “on anything” even though he wasn’t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.