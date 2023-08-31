CUMBERLAND – An all-out sprint to get school facilities in Cumberland ready for opening day next week is coming down to the finish, and school officials say they expect to be ready to go.
The start of the 2023-2024 school year is a big one in town, where a pair of elementary school communities will celebrate completion of major renovations, including completion of a major addition to Community School, the start of additional renovations at the school, a renovation and addition to Garvin School, and the start of Ashton School getting a whole new wing.
This is “the home stretch of construction,” said Supt. Philip Thornton, and that’s an exciting reality, with new bleachers installed at McCourt Middle School and finishing touches “picking up dramatically” at Garvin School.
The main renovation at Garvin is set to be completed on time, says Thornton, while an addition is about four weeks behind, putting a grand opening likely in October. New glass windows are in and secured, a new membrane roof over the old cafeteria is also done, and new restrooms are completely renovated and new throughout, among many upgrades.
Significant outside work is also happening at Community School, including drainage and rain gardens, asphalt, new ornate fencing, and fixes to the playground, with a new playground to be installed next spring, among other upgrades.
School Committee member Amy Rogalski commended everyone for working long hours at nights and on weekends to get the job done.
The “last piece of the puzzle” for Cumberland’s ambitious five-year school improvement plan, as Thornton describes it, will be a ballot question this fall for the potential full replacement of B.F. Norton Elementary School.
