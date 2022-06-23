LINCOLN – Town Councilor Arthur “TJ” Russo Jr., District 1 Sayleville/Fairlawn, has announced his intention to run for re-election.
“Throughout my tenure, I have thoroughly enjoyed working in concert with all branches of government to ensure Lincoln remains a great place to live,” said Russo. “We have achieved this by embracing a thoughtful balanced approach in providing services to the community in a fiscally responsible way.”
As the co-chair of the LHS School Building Committee, Russo, “helped navigate a difficult renovation and construction project which will ensure that our children enjoy a state-of-the-art facility for learning for years to come,” leading to “surplus funds that are now funding a new Physical Education Center.”
He also cited his work on a proposed school capital revolving fund, which would “ensure a tax-free dependable revenue source for school capital construction moving forward.”
Community safety is another top concern, said Russo, who promised to continue to explore innovative ways to support law enforcement. He supported the recent lateral transfer policy, which “resulted in both a time and cost savings, but more importantly, attracted veteran officers with experience in the field,” he said.
“While there is no easy solution to speeding issues in our neighborhoods, I continue to advocate for increased surveillance and enforcement on our roads. The ability to fill vacant positions with experienced officers helps to provide this enforcement,” he said.
He also promised to continue to focus on community growth and preservation of natural resources. He pointed to the mixed-used transformation of the historic Saylesville mill complex as a success, and said he’s eager to work with town leaders to update Lincoln’s Comprehensive Plan.
“While planning is important, we must also preserve our open spaces and recreational areas,” he added. “I support and encourage the use of electronic surveillance to assist our officers in curbing vandalism and illegal dumping in our parks and vacant land.”
“In closing, I hope to continue my service to the people of Saylesville and Fairlawn and look forward to this upcoming election season,” Russo said.
