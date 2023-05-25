LINCOLN – Matthew Russo has been named the new principal of Saylesville Elementary School.
“I was drawn to the strong community Lincoln is known for,” said Russo. “Lincoln has a reputation for having great schools and great leaders.”
Russo has about 20 years of experience in education, working for 13 years as a classroom teacher at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and two years in a Providence district-wide position of math coach.
Russo held the title of assistant principal for a year at Mary Fogarty Elementary School before becoming principal at Vartan Gregorian Elementary in Providence, where he has been for the past four years.
“In his time at Vartan, the school’s rating has increased, largely due to improved student achievement,” Supt. Larry Filippelli said. “Matt has also built meaningful relationships with the entire school community, something that he is passionate about and wants to carry over to Lincoln.”
Russo said he is excited about this new journey, and expects to fit in at Saylesville.
“I think Saylesville is very similar to Vartan Gregorian in terms of size, grade structure and demographically. I’m prepared and have an understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of the school,” he said.
Russo will officially begin as the principal of Saylesville in July, and is planning on spending some days with outgoing Principal Reza Sarkarati getting to know staff and students. Russo was the School Committee’s unanimous choice for the role.
Sarkarati is taking another principal position in Massachusetts. “He has give so much to Saylesville over the last ten years, and will be missed,” said Filippelli.
“All of the students, teachers and parents I’ve met seem very committed,” said Russo, “and I’m excited to join this community.”
