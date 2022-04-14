WOONSOCKET – There was standing-room only on Monday at the Woonsocket Zoning Board meeting, where the board voted unanimously to allow the Sacred Heart Church building at 415 Olo Street to be redeveloped into apartments.
Gregory Rice, the developer who brought this vision before the City Council last month with his team of architects and associates, was given the green light to move forward with minimal stipulations from the zoning board.
Attorney Joseph Brennan of Shekarchi Law, who gave the developer’s presentation to the board, noted that they are aiming to keep the integrity of the historic building, and will just be adding some windows to the exterior. The current connector between the church building and the rectory building will be removed, and there will be laundry and storage available in the basement.
Brennan emphasized that the new buildings targeted for redevelopment into housing will be out-of-use churches. “We saw this with mill buildings,” he pointed out.
While parking regulations are sometimes an issue for developers, Brennan noted that the church was required to have more parking than their 32 residential units would call for as per the zoning ordinance. Their vision for the available parking would be to keep crosswalks and traffic regulations as they are, while making sure the parking lot is well-lit and compliant with night lighting standards.
There will be 32 total apartments built inside the church, both one-bedroom and studios targeted toward working professionals who may have money to spend on housing, but are priced out of homeownership. Brennan told the board that this is not multi-family housing, adding that there would not be an “increased burden on the school system” from new families moving to Woonsocket as a result of these apartments.
Many colleagues and friends came to show support for Rice and the development project, spilling out into the hallway of the conference room. Multiple letters in favor of the project were entered into the record, including a letter from Kevin Proft, city planner, putting his support behind the project.
In the public comment portion of the discussion, one resident expressed concern about the parking lot owned by the church, which has been used by residents in the neighborhood for off-street parking during parking bans due to inclement weather. The board generally dismissed this concern, citing the fact that it was private property. Rice mentioned that he may allow a portion of the lot to be used by residents in need, but the Zoning Board cautioned him to be explicit in his use regulations if he does decide to go in that direction.
While there were some questions about the standard of lighting to be installed in the parking lot, the board approved the application with relatively few concerns.
“This is a dynamic use for a property with very little other use,” said Richard Monteiro of the Zoning Board. “Mr. Rice and his group seem very upbeat and positive about going forward. Perhaps Mr. Rice could look at other properties in the city.”
“I am appreciative and grateful for the unanimous decision by the Zoning Board last night,” Rice told The Breeze. “Along with the council, planning department, and the mayor’s office, I have received nothing less than respect and optimism from the city. A special thank you to Father Dan Sweet, and the former parishioners of the Sacred Heart Church. Also, Marge Jacob from RE/MAX Town and Country, my wife, and my father. I look forward to my collaboration with ZDS Architects and Bentley Builders to bring 32 market-rate apartments to the Fairmount neighborhood. Let’s rock and roll.”
Rice is currently awaiting appraisal results to see if the bank will lend on the Sacred Heart property, at which point he could acquire the property and move forward with development.
