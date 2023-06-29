SMITHFIELD – To ensure public safety and accommodate the anticipated crowds at the July 1 Independence Day celebrations, Smithfield Emergency Agency Director Todd Manni offers advice on how to attend the crowded event.
The event always brings in large crowds for a fun family night complete with food trucks, live music and a band. The DMB Project starts at 6 p.m. with live music, and fireworks go off at dusk.
“The most important part is we stay safe, and especially that everyone, residents and all, enjoy the fireworks,” Manni said.
Fireworks are shot off from the Smithfield High School baseball field and can be viewed from Deerfield Park or any of the town-owned lots along Pleasant View Avenue.
Manni said the night’s excitement begins at 4 p.m. At that time, drivers may enter the park using Indian Run Trail only, with access via Lisa Ann Circle reserved for exiting vehicles only. Manni said the changes will create a one way in and one way out travel through the park.
Those walking to the park can enter either side of the park, Manni said. Traffic cones will be placed along Indian Run Trail, Wampum Trail and Deerfield Drive to provide a pedestrian walking lane.
Under no circumstances, Manni said, should pedestrians use the pathway between Smithfield High School and Deerfield Drive, as it is within the dangerous area where the fireworks are set off.
Due to safety reasons, there is no parking at Smithfield High School. Parking is available inside and outside of Deerfield Park. Regular parking is allowed at the Smithfield Ice Rink, Pleasant View Elementary School, Gallagher Middle School and the Smithfield Department of Public Works.
Personal fireworks are prohibited on town property, and dogs are not allowed during the event or on the playing surfaces at Deerfield Park.
