NORTH PROVIDENCE – A plan that would transform the town’s old public safety complex property at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave. into a three-building commercial development is up for review by the Planning Board.
Applicant and would-be buyer Nicholace Durgarian, of Smithfield, has filed an application for master plan review for a major land development project proposing a self-storage facility, a bank with drive-thru use, and a fast food restaurant with drive-thru use.
The Planning Board, at its Nov. 10 meeting, will also consider making a recommendation to the Town Council regarding a zone change from a shared zoning of RG residential general or multi-family and CG commercial general with special exceptions for drive-thru uses, as well as a storage facility use.
Mayor Charles Lombardi has said that a purchase of the property for more than $2 million is contingent on plans being approved.
Director of Planning Brent Wiegand said the proposal “is not a bad plan,” but the applicant will need to get the zone change to allow special exceptions for drive-thru use as well as storage in what would all be a CG zone, which is not usually allowed. He said he hasn’t seen confirmation on any of the planned tenants, but he believes at least the storage facility has a company behind it.
The building of storage units, to be located on the back portion of the property, would cover 39,000 square feet on a single level, or 150 feet by 260 feet.
Also on Nov. 5, the Planning Board is set to review an application and request to combine master and preliminary approval for a major land development of a single fast food restaurant with drive-thru at 3 and 6 Malcolm St., at the corner of Mineral Spring Avenue across from Lowe’s. Triangle Development needs a special use permit for the drive-thru.
Lombardi said the cleanest way to develop the property appears to be a fast food restaurant, and he’s heard suggestions of a KFC. Seeing yet another fast food restaurant added to the strip makes it all the more important to have more “significant businesses” planned as part of the safety complex project, he said, not that fast food isn’t significant, but “a little more upscale.”
“The $64,000 question is what do you want to put on them,” he said of the 1967 Mineral Spring Ave. proposal. He said he doesn’t see this as an issue of whether or not the Planning Board sees this development allowable, but the key question is whether these stores are going to be significant parcels for the town.
A portion of the Malcolm Street property was once owned by Diane Echmalian, the former retired political organizer and cat lover who famously refused to sell the property as she held out for a higher price tag. Echmalian died in early 2019, and the property was transferred to Triangle Development for $350,000 in August of that year.
