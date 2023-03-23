Eighth-grader Andres Puerta, of Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy, spells the word “lactose” at the 2023 Rhode Island Spelling Bee Championship last Saturday, March 18. Contestants throughout Rhode Island competed at the Lincoln Middle School. The event was sponsored by The Valley Breeze.
Correctly spelling the winning word, “interpellate” for the judges is Penelope Sargeant, an 8th-grader at St. Margaret School in Rumford, with Ananya Thakkar, of Wheeler School, and Audrey Elise Sarit, of Highlander School, the only other two remaining in the contest.
Penelope Sargeant holds her first-place trophy for winning the Rhode Island 2023 State Spelling Bee. With her, from left, are Jamie Quinn, co-founder and publisher of The Valley Breeze; and Penelope’s father Greg and mother Kristen. The Breeze sponsored the Spelling Bee.
LINCOLN – After several nail-biting rounds, Saint Margaret School 8th-grader Penelope Sargeant reigned victorious at last Saturday’s Rhode Island State Spelling Bee, correctly spelling the words “telegnosis” and then the winning word “interpellate.”
Sargeant, the daughter of Kristin and Greg Sargeant, of Warwick, moves on to Washington, D.C. to represent Rhode Island by competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
The State Spelling Bee, sponsored annually by The Valley Breeze, which sends winning students to the national bee, celebrated its 15th year at Lincoln Middle School. Breeze Publisher Jamie Quinn served as this year’s coordinator, and WPRI-TV’s Kim Kalunian was again the official pronouncer. Chief Judge Donna Morelle, former Cumberland superintendent of schools, was also back, as were Martha Correia, of Navigant Credit Union, and Leigh Martin, a professor of English at the Community College of Rhode Island.
Nineteen students from across the state participated this year. Participating students from northern Rhode Island included James McDonald of Ricci Middle School in North Providence, Ethan Abreu of Lincoln Middle School, Andres Puerta of Central Falls and a student at Blackstone Valley Prep, Elenice Zambotto Pupo of Gallagher Middle School in Smithfield, Elliana Pagliarini of Foster and Hope Elementary School, and Savannah Gustafson of North Smithfield Elementary School.
The spellers went through 11 rounds, with two or three of them eliminated each round. By the 11th round, there were three spellers left, including Sargeant, Ananya Thakkar of Wheeler School and Audrey Sarit of Highlander Charter Schools, who put up quite a fight before bowing to Sargeant in the final round.
Kristin Sargeant told The Breeze that her daughter studied hard for this. She said she herself has been a reader since the age of 4, and Penelope’s grandmother, who recently died, was a librarian.
Denise Zavota, a teacher at Saint Margaret’s, was present to support Sargeant last Saturday and said the win was well deserved, with Sargeant winning her school’s bee every year since 4th grade.
Sargeant joked that she was planning on going on a school trip in May around the same time as the National Spelling Bee, so now that she will be competing there, it’ll be an excuse to extend the trip.
The Rhode Island State Spelling Bee is co-sponsored by Navigant Credit Union, Anchor Subaru Nissan, Dave’s Market, Hunter Insurance, and Sylvan Learning.
