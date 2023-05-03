PAWTUCKET – Saint Raphael Academy took the traditional pep rally to a new level last Friday, April 28, with their first cultural pep rally, held at Alumni Hall. The event featured a World Cup-style soccer match, along with a quiz game, parade, and cultural food fair.
The entire back wall of the main gym at Alumni Hall was decked out in flags from various countries, and students filled the bleachers as they waited for the fun to begin.
The event was two years in the making, and co-organizers from the St. Rays Cultures Club Natalya Cabral and Sharbel Mikhail said they were happy with the results.
“It’s just going to be a big celebration embracing all that we are and all the diversity in the school so everyone feels heard and seen,” Cabral said prior to the event.
“I was in charge of producing an event that students would actually have fun and feel represented in,” Cabral said.
The event started with an Olympic-style walk-in of the students representing Africa, North America, South America, Asia and Europe, followed by the World Cup-style soccer tournament.
After the short soccer games, students participated in a quiz show centered on geography, and a parade to show off their best cultural attire. Food from different cultures was also available for the students to try.
“With the flags, we wanted it to be more than just a display like a lot of other schools do; it means more because we are the most diverse Catholic school in the state and we wanted a permanent testament to reflect that fact,” Mikhail said.
“As much as we acknowledge all the top athletes we’ve ever had, we equally acknowledge or highlight the nationalities and diversity we celebrate at the school,” said Principal Daniel Richard.
“When you look at it, you don’t see just flags, you see our school as well,” said Mikhail.
The location of the festivities was also a focal point, since Alumni Hall is the center of the school, Cabral added.
“So now every student has a voice here at (Alumni Hall), which is the heart of our school,” she said. “This is our first year, and we hope it becomes a tradition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.