SMITHFIELD – Jessica Sala has announced her declaration of candidacy for Smithfield School Committee.
As a longtime Smithfield resident, Sala entered the Smithfield school system in 1985 at Anna McCabe elementary school and graduated from Smithfield High School in 1998. Sala completed her Bachelor’s of Science in business management at Rhode Island College and spent the past 22 years at Fidelity Investments.
“Myself and my husband, Matthew Sala, and our three children have made our home in this town that we collectively love so much,” she said in a news release.
Our committee needs members with a vested interest in today’s school system, she said. As a mother of two Smithfield High School students and one about to enter Gallagher Middle School, Sala said she is extremely invested.
“The issues our students face today are unlike anything experienced by previous generations, and I am witnessing that first-hand. Today’s students and parents need a voice to represent them. I understand how the challenges laid ahead of our children can impact their emotional and educational experiences. I want to be the voice that brings these challenges to the forefront of the committee’s mind. I want to be an advocate for all of our children,” she said.
Sala said there are instances where parents concerns and feedback are not acknowledged.
“This is unacceptable and now is the time for change,” she said.
As an elected official, Sala said she “will restore the partnership between parents and the committee members that represent them to provide the best educational experience for our children, and to ensure the Smithfield public schools are among the best in state.”
