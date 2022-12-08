LINCOLN – The former Fairlawn Elementary School has been officially sold to Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy.
It’s been more than two years since the town first began discussing the possibility of selling 3 Fairlawn Way to BVP.
The building was previously used as an early learning center prior to its closure in 2009. The Central Falls School Department leased it for a short time, and the town of Lincoln took over custody of the building in 2010.
BVP began leasing the building for its middle school in 2012 and entered a 10-year lease agreement with the town in 2014. In 2020, officials began discussing the idea of selling the property to BVP and using the money from the sale for Lincoln school improvements.
The 33,500-square-foot building was appraised in 2020, but the town and BVP struggled to come to terms on a sale price last spring. Negotiations were back on the table by early 2022.
Council President Keith Macksoud said he considered that appraisal to be high, but that was “mainly because of the millions of dollars in upgrades BVP had done on the building to date.” If the town decided it no longer wanted to lease to BVP, they’d be on the hook to pay for those improvements on a prorated basis, Macksoud said.
As the lessee, BVP had the first right of refusal on any sale. Ultimately, the town agreed to sell the school to BVP for roughly $5.2 million, the assessed value of the property.
Sarah Anderson, BVP’s CEO and superintendent, told The Breeze, “We’re excited that 3 Fairlawn Way is now a forever home for BVP. Leasing facilities represents a significant cost for charter schools. This purchase will go a long way toward allowing us to continue to invest in our classrooms.”
Macksoud said the sale will also benefit Lincoln schools, since the money will go into a new revolving fund for school projects.
The plan was always to use the money from the sale to pay for school capital projects, but Macksoud said the revolving fund takes that a step further by continuously reinvesting state money into school capital projects.
The first phase of projects under the revolving fund is up for taxpayer approval at next week’s special Financial Town Meeting, to be held Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at Lincoln High School.
