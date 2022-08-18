The Salisbury Family with friend, Rae-Anne Laprade
The Salisbury family will donate all proceeds from their 25th Corn Maze kickoff event on Sept. 3 to the Rhode Island ALS Association in honor of family friend, Rae-Anne Laprade, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2021. From left: Lois Salisbury, Anne Salisbury, Rae-Anne Laprade and Wayne Salisbury.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

JOHNSTON – After 36 years of friendship, Anne Salisbury and Rae-Anne Laprade have gone through most of life’s stages with each other by their side.

When Laprade received a terminal ALS diagnosis a year and a half ago, the pair took on the remaining time they had together and began celebrating life.

