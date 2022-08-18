JOHNSTON – After 36 years of friendship, Anne Salisbury and Rae-Anne Laprade have gone through most of life’s stages with each other by their side.
When Laprade received a terminal ALS diagnosis a year and a half ago, the pair took on the remaining time they had together and began celebrating life.
On Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the celebration continues during the 25th Anniversary of Salisbury Farm’s corn maze kick-off event, where all proceeds will be donated to the Rhode Island ALS Foundation.
Salisbury and Laprade met 36 years ago when Salisbury first began dating her husband, Stephen. They remained close over the years, spending time together during family events, raising children, and beyond.
“We’ve been together through the good times and the bad,” Salisbury said.
She explained that a year and a half ago Laprade began having problems with her feet and speech. She received the diagnosis of Bulbar Palsy ALS, a rare and aggressive form of ALS that gave Laprade a timeline of 2-4 years of life expectancy.
Using her smartphone to type out sentences, Laprade said her hands and arms feel weak, and she has difficulty swallowing. She can no longer speak. Smiling, Laprade and Salisbury grasp hands while tears fall down Salisbury’s face retelling the story of the diagnosis.
“We decided to focus on the positive and enjoy the time left,” Salisbury said.
“Carpe diem,” wrote Laprade.
Salisbury said her in-laws, Wayne and Lois Salisbury, were immediately on board with hosting a party in honor of Laprade, and donating the day’s earnings to ALS. Themed “Still Truckin’ 25 Years,” Salisbury said it’s an homage to all that’s happened between the pair, and continuing to move forward.
For the 2022 season, Stephen Salisbury designed the maze to include a truck detailed with the letter R for Rae-Anne Laprade, hauling a pumpkin in the bed with the ALS symbol, the name Salisbury, and 25 years on top.
Opening day celebrations begin at 10 a.m., with doors open at 9:30 and a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a blessing by retired Rev. Reppa Cottrell, formerly of the North Scituate Baptist Church. Laprade will cut the ribbon for the corn maze.
Tickets for entry are $15 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. The price of admission includes music by Matthew Rich, who is donating his time in honor of his grandfather who died from ALS, as well as food, vendors, face painting, corn hole games, and the 25th Salisbury Corn Maze. Salisbury added that she still has slots open for vendors. She said there will also be some surprises on the day of the event.
“We’ve got a lot of good stuff planned. It’s going to be great, and the design is fantastic,” she said.
Salisbury Farm, 11 Peck Hill Road in Johnston, brought the first corn maze to Rhode Island, and possibly New England, 25 years ago after its owners saw one in Pennsylvania. Stephen took on the project with his brother, Keith, gridding out the 5–acre field and making a complex design for a maze.
He plants the corn in the correct pattern, wearing down the pathways to create the maze by early September. The elder Salisburys help run the maze while their son, nieces and nephews pitch in where they can.
“It is truly family run and operated, and has been since the 1800s,” Salisbury said of the farm.
The Salisburys said the corn maze is never spooky, made for the enjoyment of getting lost in the corn. The farm uses cow corn for the maze, which grows more lush and grassy than edible sweet corn. It is accessible to the handicapped and has multiple areas where lost patrons can ask for help if completely lost.
Every year, there are signs through the maze about the farm’s history. Founded in the 1800s, Salisbury Farm is owned and operated by its fifth generation of the Salisbury Family. It began as a hay farm for a nearby stagecoach, and later a full-time dairy farm until the mid-1970s.
Now Salisbury Farm is known for growing strawberries, pumpkins, corn, raspberries, mums, seasonal decorations and more.
This year, the Salisbury Farm is adding facts about ALS.
Anne Salisbury said some families have gone to every single corn maze, and she’s watched children grow into adults during the event.
The Salisbury Corn Maze is open until Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a moonlight maze from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, with the last maze admission one hour before closing. Visit www.salisburyfarm.com for details on pricing and dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.