PAWTUCKET – There are restaurants for just about every palate at 727 East Ave., but to this point, other destination retail businesses have been in short supply.
Adam Salk, who already owns four other hardware stores with his family in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, is preparing to open Salk’s Ace Hardware at the Blackstone Place Plaza on the Providence line, and it will be paired with the new Maven’s Delicatessen.
Other stores in the plaza include Wildflour Bakery, Rasoi Indian restaurant, Moonstar Chinese restaurant, Garden Grille, and Antonio’s by the Slice.
Despite previous reports of a possible opening this spring, Salk said the plan has always been to open this fall, potentially September but more likely October, as the space is built out. HVAC components will take the longest, he said.
The signage being in the wrong spot has caused some confusion, said Salk, and the hardware store will actually be located in the left hand corner of the back building.
Salk said this plaza with so many other good tenants, including the recently announced Feast & Fettle, is a great scenario for opening a store. It’s not necessarily about being a one-spot plaza for food and home needs, he said, but the right location near a lot of homes in Providence and the Oak Hill section of Pawtucket where he lives, where residents will need goods. There are thousands of single-family and multi-family homes in a small area, as well as apartment buildings of up to 60 units.
This store will be a bit smaller than their other locations, he said, and won’t have a dedicated marine department, though it will have some parts that can be used for marine uses.
Salk’s will have products for all seasons, including ice melt, shovels and snowblowers for winter, and lawnmowers, leafblowers and grills for spring and summer. It will also have a full paint department, he said, with mixing for specific colors.
They will also cut keys, he said, not just for homes but for most cars, and at a price point for cars that is about half of what someone would pay at a dealership. They’ll also offer glass-cutting services as well as screen and window repair. There will also be propane exchange service and delivery service.
Ultimately, said Salk, this location is about “bridging that gap” and “filling the void” for a homeowner or resident looking to fill the convenience needs related to upkeep and care of their home, and they won’t have all of the lumber and drywall one would find at a Home Depot or Lowe’s.
