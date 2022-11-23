SMITHFIELD – The Sand Trace residential development received final plan approval from the Planning Board last Thursday, Nov. 18, which will see the construction of all 160 planned units over 10 years despite a dispute over impact fee payments.
Attorney William Landry said plans are largely unchanged since preliminary hearings in 2019 for the development at 8 Mann School Road. Discussions at the meeting focused on the developer’s commitment to pay the town $50,000 toward potential road improvements at Log Road and Pleasant View Avenue.
Landry and Planning Board attorney Scott Levesque disagreed on the meaning of the condition of approval. Landry said the payment would be paid as impact fees, and accumulate as units are sold.
Levesque disagreed, saying the Planning Board agreed that the decision was clear in 2019 that payment would be due upon commencement of the project.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt in that,” Levesque said.
He added that the Planning Board is bound by the decision, and can’t make any changes without reopening the public hearing. He said the developers may request that, but the board did not have the power to make changes at the time and the decision is binding.
“In terms of quality of legal documents, the decision is an official decision,” he said.
Landry said the record has two sentences regarding the $50,000. In one sentence, Landry interpreted language to mean the developer would need to pay the $50,000 as impact fees, while another said it is due at the beginning should the Rhode Island Department of Transportation warrant any road improvement at the start of the project.
At this time, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has not found a need for any turning lanes onto and off of Log Road onto Pleasant View Avenue, though the actual commencement of the project may create new findings. Landry said Sand Trace developers committed to $50,000 should those changes ever be needed, and suggested paying through impact fees to avoid paying for work that never gets done.
“On our part, we did not want to pay for improvements that never took place and never get (the money) back,” Landry said.
Landry said the Planning Board requiring any prepayment may ruin a long established relationship with owner Frank Simonelli.
“It wasn’t what our understanding was on how this would work,” he said.
Town officials indicated that they’re sticking with the prepayment agreement.
Earlier in the evening, Landry said the project’s time before the Planning Board is “down to the finish line.”
There was little change to the 55-acre site, which will see 78 duplex and triplex buildings including 45 low-to-moderate-income housing units. LMI units are integrated throughout the development, and will be indistinguishable from market-rate units from the outside.
Sand Trace is proposed in three phases, each presented in different years due to a town ordinance that does not allow more than one percent of the town’s building stock to be built in a year.
That means no more than 79 units can be built each year, despite all three phases receiving final approval Thursday night. Landry said construction of all 160 units in under a year would be impossible, anyway.
Abutters consistently expressed concerns about the Sand Trace development for its large size in a rural setting after it was passed under the town’s previous table H-25, which identified areas where higher-density developments could be placed to help reach the state’s 10 percent low-to-moderate-income mandate.
Table H-25 would allow five units per acre at the Sand Trace lots, or 202 units on 55 acres, while developers proposed 160 units, including 60 percent of buildable area as open space.
While Sand Trace passed the Planning Board using table H-25, the town decided to remove table H-25 last year.
