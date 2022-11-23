SMITHFIELD – The Sand Trace residential development received final plan approval from the Planning Board last Thursday, Nov. 18, which will see the construction of all 160 planned units over 10 years despite a dispute over impact fee payments.

Attorney William Landry said plans are largely unchanged since preliminary hearings in 2019 for the development at 8 Mann School Road. Discussions at the meeting focused on the developer’s commitment to pay the town $50,000 toward potential road improvements at Log Road and Pleasant View Avenue.

