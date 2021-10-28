SMITHFIELD —The second round of hearings seeking preliminary plan approval from the Smithfield Planning Board was postponed last Thursday due to a timing issue with developers, according to Town Planner Michael Phillips.
Fewer than a dozen people were in attendance for the second round of hearings for the 160-unit Sand Trace project last Thursday, Oct. 21. Phillips announced the scheduling conflict that would stop the plans from being heard at the start of the meeting.
Solicitor Stephen Leveque said the matter could not be discussed at the Oct. 21 meeting, and suggested anyone wishing to discuss or raise concerns about the project attend the Nov. 15 meeting.
“Please be present and ask again,” he said.
The first three phases of the project received more broad master plan approval in three consecutive years beginning in 2018.
Now, all three phases are up for more detailed preliminary plan approval simultaneously at the next Planning Board hearing on Nov. 15, planned to be held at the Smithfield Senior Center, 1 William J. Hawkins Jr. Trail, starting at 6 p.m.
The second round of hearings will include details on grading, sewer and water systems, soil erosion, landscaping, stormwater mitigation, architectural designs, and more, according to Phillips.
Abutters expressed concerns at numerous early Planning Board hearings for the project, citing increased density not conforming to the surrounding area. Phillips said there is much less concern from abutters today.
Sand Trace passed master plan approvals due to the now removed table H-25, which identified areas suitable for high-density development to help the town reach the state’s 10 percent low-to-moderate-income housing mandate.
With table H-25 off the table, some residents say they believe Sand Trace should not move forward.
Leveque said the H-25 question and any other question regarding Sand Trace will be answered when the applicant is present.
