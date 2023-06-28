WARWICK – The School Leadership Team has announced that senior Christopher Sanders, of Smithfield and formerly of North Providence, has been named Bishop Hendricken High School’s 2023 Man of the Year.
According to a news release, the Bishop Hendricken Man of the Year award is the highest honor bestowed on a student. Man of the Year is presented annually to a graduating senior who exemplifies the ideals of a Hendricken man: academic success commensurate with his ability, positive attitude toward the Hendricken code of conduct, dedication to service, involvement in the extracurricular life of the school, and strong relationships with those in the school and local communities. The award has been given each year since Bishop Hendricken’s first graduating class in 1962. The Man of the Year is chosen by the graduating class and faculty.
“Chris is a young man who consistently backs up his words with actions,” said Mark DeCiccio ’03, principal. “He not only loves his school, but takes the initiative to make it a better place. He’s a young man who truly knows the value of a Hendricken education, serves as an ambassador for it, and pays forward the opportunities he’s afforded.”
Sanders was described in a faculty nomination as a person who is “selfless, humble, and faith-filled.” Throughout his career at Bishop Hendricken, the release states, Sanders has been involved in every single aspect of campus life: vice president of the student body, peer minister, peer mentor, Brownsville mission trip participant, member of the Leadership Academy and Ambassadors Club, president of the Hawks Sports Management Club, vice president of the Italian Club, and Arts at Bishop Hendricken volunteer.
Sanders is a graduate of St. Augustine School in Providence. He plans to study management at Bryant University in the fall.
As Man of the Year, Sanders spoke at Academic Honors Convocation on May 10 and the Senior Breakfast on June 11.
