LINCOLN – Stephanie Santos, chairperson of the Lincoln Conservation Commission and founder of the Lincoln Cleanup Crew, continues her efforts to clean up streets and advocate for the Beverage Container Deposit Recycling act, also known as the bottle bill.
In 60 days, William McCusker, who began the nip-collecting movement, Santos and other volunteer friends across the state have collected 38,400 nips alone.
“It’s awesome and disgusting at the same time that just a handful of people have picked up that many,” said Santos.
To illustrate how many nips are littered, Santos used a drone to take a photo of her 9-year-old son Mathies sitting on top of nearly 10,000 nips, a fourth of the nips collected in the past two months.
“The picture is profound because he is the future,” Santos said, “He’s the one who is going to have to deal with the overwhelming aftermath of this plastic obsession we have.”
Nips are far from the only item littered, but according to Santos, they are the piece of plastic most often seen on local streets and in waterways. Because they are so small, street drains do not catch nips, which is how they’re ending up in the sewer or the bay.
Additionally, the smallness of the nips prevents Rhode Island Resource Recovery from recycling them, unless they are in bulk.
Santos also noted the negative social impacts of nips.
“They aren’t all over the street because a recycle bin tipped over … people are throwing them out their window because they’re drinking and driving,” she said.
“If someone buys a 12-pack of nips, opens one, drinks it and tosses it out the window, they’re no longer violating the open container law because the 11 in the front seat are still closed,” she added. “It’s alarming to know that there is an abundance of people driving impaired.”
Last year, Santos and other environmentalists were trying to get the state to pass a bottle bill banning nips, but it never reached the Senate. Santos said she thinks that is very unlikely to happen, so she and others are advocating for a revised bottle bill incentivizing litter cleanup. She said she believes that a cash incentive, even if it’s only a few cents per bottle, will motivate people to start picking up trash.
On Thursday March 2, at 3 p.m at the Statehouse, Clean Water Action is holding a rally in support of the bottle bill.
“Where there are humans, there will be litter. It’s about how we approach it,” said Santos. “I think having the bottle bill along with education, community cleanups and statewide cleanups will help.”
Anyone interested in helping collect litter and needing community service hours can visit savebay.org. In addition to Yellow Bag Day on April 1, the Lincoln Cleanup Crew is organizing several other cleanups for this spring. For more information, visit their Facebook group. Email stefania86pop@live.com to inquire about the effort to clean up nips.
The day and time mentioned in this article for the Clean Water Rally at the State House Library is the wrong. The correct date is March 9th @ 3pm. Could the Valley Breeze please correct their information on the web page.
Clarification: The Bottle Bill Statehouse rally is scheduled for March 9th at 3pm, NOT today. :)
