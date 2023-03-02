nips
Mathies Santos, a 3rd-grader at Lonsdale Elementary, sitting on top of almost 10,000 littered nips

 Photo courtesy of Stephanie Santos

LINCOLN – Stephanie Santos, chairperson of the Lincoln Conservation Commission and founder of the Lincoln Cleanup Crew, continues her efforts to clean up streets and advocate for the Beverage Container Deposit Recycling act, also known as the bottle bill.

In 60 days, William McCusker, who began the nip-collecting movement, Santos and other volunteer friends across the state have collected 38,400 nips alone.

(2) comments

John Marsland
John Marsland

The day and time mentioned in this article for the Clean Water Rally at the State House Library is the wrong. The correct date is March 9th @ 3pm. Could the Valley Breeze please correct their information on the web page.

LincolnNeighbor
LincolnNeighbor

Clarification: The Bottle Bill Statehouse rally is scheduled for March 9th at 3pm, NOT today. :)

