SMITHFIELD – Republican Paul Santucci and Democrat David Tikoian go head-to-head in the District 22 election for state senate after five-term incumbent state Sen. Stephen Archambault chose not to seek re-election.
Democrat Archambault’s withdrawal from the race, which he said was done so he can spend more time with his family, caused controversy when he pulled his papers only hours before the declaration deadline. The Democratic party quickly endorsed Tikoian, and no other candidates filed for the seat.
Tikoian faced Archambault’s two-time adversary in the Democratic primary, Melanie DuPont, who lost for a third time, earning 36 percent of the vote to Tikoian’s 64 percent.
The District 22 seat represents Smithfield, North Providence and Lincoln. Tikoian’s key campaign issues include economic development, education, environment, public safety, seniors and veterans, shared municipal services and animal rights. Santucci said he has an action plan to make schools safer, improve roads in the district, especially in North Providence, and attract higher-paying jobs and businesses, which includes investing in high return-on-investment infrastructure projects that are needed, especially regarding water resources.
“With these changes in place, we can expand revue for towns while creating good, permanent jobs,” Santucci said.
Both Tikoian and Santucci served on the Town Council for one term, with Santucci leaving the Town Council in 2020 for his first run for the District 22 seat against Sen. Archambault in the general election. Santucci lost that election.
Tikoian said he decided to run for the simple reason that he cares about the state, and particularly Smithfield, North Providence and Lincoln.
“I care about our children, seniors, veterans and everyone in between,” Tikoian said.
A lifelong Smithfield resident, Tikoian said his professional career was spent in public service, and he said positively influencing the lives of others is “extremely rewarding.” Tikoian worked for the Rhode Island State Police, retiring as major, and later served as chief of police in North Providence.
“This is why I wish to take this next step in public service on the state level and give back to the community that has been so good to me personally and professionally,” Tikoian said.
Santucci said he is running because his family has established roots in Smithfield and he wants to see the community reach its full potential with excellence in schools and an economy with good-paying jobs. Santucci said people have been under-represented in the General Assembly.
“I want to be the voice at the State House that facilitates change to ensure that our community is a great place to live, work and play,” Santucci said.
Santucci said he would like to see the end of the super-majority that has been in power for more than 50 years.
He said the state’s economy is negatively and profoundly affecting people.
“Have you noticed how much families are suffering?” Santucci asked.
Tikoian said robust economic development fosters opportunities, jobs and a tax base to fund educational and social service programs, public safety, affordable housing, rebuilding aging infrastructure and more.
“We need to make a concerted effort to reduce government spending so Rhode Island can remain affordable,” Tikoian said.
Santucci said he’d like to see bad laws repealed, such as the bill that made possession of 10 grams of fentanyl a misdemeanor.
At the state level, Tikoian said he would be an advocate for small businesses if elected, and would help grow the economy by facilitating incentives for small businesses to thrive while creating employment opportunities.
“At the Statehouse I will work hard to create a business climate that reduces the tax burden on small businesses, advocate for our teachers and students to provide all children with a quality education, fund programs supporting our seniors and our veterans, as well as support legislation that enhances public safety in our schools and protects our first responders,” he said.
For Santucci, the largely invisible problem at the town level is post-employment benefits, which he said are mostly future health insurance costs. Smithfield is only 10 percent funded, and he said Smithfield cannot continue to mortgage the future of this liability to the future generation.
“I will work with the town as their state senator to address this – putting my 30 years of relevant professional experience to work,” Santucci said.
As a product of the public school system, Tikoian said he knows firsthand the impact quality education has in shaping the future of students. After completing the $45 million elementary bond project, Tikoian said it is essential that the state continues legislature to invest in Rhode Island’s children.
At the town level, Tikoian said he would ensure Smithfield, North Providence and Lincoln continue to receive “their fair share” of state education funds. Tikoian would also like to invest in shared municipal services to alleviate strain on municipal budgets.
Santucci said his key campaign issues centers around the fact that Tikoian is part of the “good ole boy” network. Santucci said he questioned how Tikoian can be expected to serve impartially when his declaration was “engineered at the last minute along with political insiders.”
“Things won’t change if we don’t change the type of people we elect to represent us,” Santucci said.
While both Santucci and Tikoian are pro-life, Santucci said his position will never waiver. He said his pro-life stance is to respect human dignity from the beginning of life until the end, and his Catholic diocese provides prenatal and postnatal care to mothers who chose life.
While Tikoian said he is pro-life, he said he would not impose his beliefs on the right of women to make decisions over their bodies.
As for his opponent, Tikoian said he and Santucci grew up in the same neighborhood and said he feels he is a good person with good intentions.
Tikoian said he would hit the ground running if elected, and promised to be a voice of District 22 voters starting day one.
“As a Town Council member in Smithfield and police chief in North Providence, I have a record of becoming part of the fabric of the community,” Tikoian said.
Of the General Assembly-approved fifth Class A liquor license in Smithfield, Tikoian said state law formula for each town’s allotted number of licenses is ambiguous, outdated and confusing. He said licenses are issued based on inhabitants, but differ from town to town in how population is calculated.
He said one could argue when Bryant University’s academic year is in session, the number of inhabitants fluctuates.
Tikoian said he would introduce legislation to repeal the law if desired by the Town Council, and would not do so unilaterally.
Santucci said the license was designed to offer one person a political favor. He said Speaker of the House Joseph Shekarchi, who represents Warwick, sponsored the original legislation and local representatives supported it. Only after it was introduced to the Town Council were ample issues raised to stop the statute form from being implemented.
“That’s a fact and (the) value of that license is worth seven figures,” Santucci said.
Santucci said Archambault was pressured to reverse the law, which he never did. Santucci said he asked for the enabling legislation to be repealed, including requesting the Town Council write the General Assembly requesting the law become void.
“I have heard nothing since. When I represent Smithfield, this town won’t be for sale to politically connected insiders,” Santucci said.
Tikoian asked for voters in his district to consider voting for him in the Nov. 8 general election.
“I would consider it a privilege to serve the residents of District 22 – Smithfield, Lincoln and North Providence. I remain committed to working hard on behalf of taxpayers to enhance public safety, improve the economy and to reduce taxes. I respectfully ask for your vote,” Tikoian said.
Santucci asked voters to think critically about the election and ask one question themselves.
“Am I better off today or am I ready for a better Rhode Island,” Santucci said.
