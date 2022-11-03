David Tikoian

Tikoian

SMITHFIELD – Republican Paul Santucci and Democrat David Tikoian go head-to-head in the District 22 election for state senate after five-term incumbent state Sen. Stephen Archambault chose not to seek re-election.

Democrat Archambault’s withdrawal from the race, which he said was done so he can spend more time with his family, caused controversy when he pulled his papers only hours before the declaration deadline. The Democratic party quickly endorsed Tikoian, and no other candidates filed for the seat.

