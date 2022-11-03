SCITUATE – For School Committee candidate Kathleen Schmeling, children first isn’t just a catch phase, it’s a mindset she’s had her entire life, she stated in a news release.
Not just for her children but for all people, she added. Schmeling said she believes that school culture and student performance can improve by letting the leaders of tomorrow know that they are the priority.
Schmeling is involved in the school district for the last 13 years, she said, and it that time, she saw amazing educators, conscientious staff and dedicated administrators working diligently for all children.
She said she has seen areas where there needs to be improvements, noting that COVID created significant student achievement gaps not only across our country but here at home too. Schmeling will work to cultivate open communications between the School Committee, administration, faculty, staff, and the community in order to guarantee success for our students. “It will take the entire school community to reverse the social, emotional and academic negative impact of the pandemic,” she said.
“Our children deserve a quality education and I am running for School Committee to help students develop skills that will serve them throughout school, college and career.” she said.
