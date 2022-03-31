CUMBERLAND – By a 4-3 vote last week, the School Committee approved a 2022-2023 school calendar that retains February vacation and places the last day of school on June 21. A teacher professional development day would be held Sept. 13 under approved option C.
The first days of school for all four options presented by Supt. Phil Thornton are Sept. 6-7.
Option B, without a February vacation, would have put the last day on June 15.
Option A, which also maintained February vacation, had the last day on June 22, while option C calls for it on June 21.
Member Denis Collins, a teacher, made the motion for option C, saying it’s best for teachers with children of their own and he supports keeping February vacation as a needed break. He said he doesn’t know anyone who doesn’t need a vacation at that point in the year.
Collins said he chose option C over A because he likes the idea of front-loaded professional development days.
Chairperson Karen Freedman and members Mark Fiorillo and Amy Rogalski voted against the motion to approve by Collins. Freedman said she felt the schedule with a holiday and professional development day would be a good compromise to a full February vacation, with an earlier end date to the year.
Option B, without February vacation, called for the Presidents’ Day holiday and professional development day off for students that week, while option D called for no February vacation and the holiday that week the only day off.
Member Kerry Feather said it would be ideal to start school a week earlier, but school construction prohibits that. She said she doesn’t see a big difference in the schedule with keeping February vacation.
Rogalski said she loves February vacation, and is normally a fan, but not next year with school starting after Labor Day and end dates of June 21 or 22 for options A and C. Two snow days would put the district at June 26, “almost July,” when it’s hot and miserable and some schools have already been out for a month, said Rogalski, and “that is crazy.”
