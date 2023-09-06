PAWTUCKET – A “cloak of secrecy” enveloped the Charter Review Commission’s bid to move toward an appointed or hybrid School Committee instead of an elected one, says committee member Jay Charbonneau.
At the Aug. 24 school board meeting, Charbonneau said it was “outrageous” that officials would even want to try such a move, saying the level of dialogue around the issue “should give everyone who pays taxes in Pawtucket cause for concern.”
The idea has simmered down now due to public pressure, Charbonneau said, but he wasn’t happy about “inflammatory, derogatory statements” made about the School Committee and its work, or by the secretive way the discussion was publicized.
The Charter Review Commission met again on Aug. 31 and at that meeting, members tabled any further discussion about an appointed school board until after the November election, meaning voters won’t vote on the idea this year.
All of the public input at the Aug. 31 meeting was again critical of the idea that the city might take away the ability of residents ‘to decide who represents them.
Any proposed change in governance structure would first need to be approved by the City Council to even get on the ballot before voters.
At least three School Committee members at the Aug. 24 meeting said Charter Review Commission members didn’t recognize them in public settings, but were still willing to take a path that could remove them from office.
Charbonneau said of “those who spoke ill” of the committee, he didn’t think he’d met any of them, and no one ultimately took ownership of this proposal.
On a school board that’s seen plenty of divides in recent months, members appear unanimous in their criticism of going to an appointed committee.
Charbonneau said the genesis of the entire thing was one emailed letter from a resident who was critical of the committee’s choice not to send children back to school sooner after COVID, reinforced by another resident who was a previous last-place finisher for School Committee, but he said that decision on a return to school was a collective one by everyone, and they changed the timetable after getting feedback from the public.
Member Joanne Bonollo said the commission had no right to try to take away residents’ vote. She said she made her feelings known to the commission, and of the two who knew who she was, neither knew her by sight and were not aware of what the committee does.
“But ready to replace every single one of us,” Charbonneau responded.
He criticized the idea that commissioners seemed to think they might be able to call a committee to interview candidates that they would appoint.
Showing more signs of the rift between some members and Chairperson Jim Chellel, Charbonneau said the committee “should have spoken in one clear voice” on the topic rather than each member individually having to state why an appointed committee is a bad idea.
Member Marsha Fernandes agreed, saying it would have been nice to hear from Chellel and have him speak up for the full committee. Once again, she said, she was left to be the “lone wolf.”
Fernandes said the commission’s suggestions of a lack of leadership and voters not knowing what they’re doing ring hollow when they didn’t even recognize her when she was testifying. She said she believes this was retaliation for decisions the administration didn’t like, and it’s shameful that they would have considered taking away voters’ rights. Most current members would not be appointed under such a scenario, she added.
Chellel responded to Fernandes by saying he didn’t know the meeting she testified at was happening as he participated in a meeting on another matter, and only learned about it later. He said “cooler heads” on the commission ultimately prevailed. If the committee gives him the direction to speak on their behalf, he’ll certainly do that, added Chellel.
Fernandes asked how Chellel could not have been aware of the proposal, asking if he still meets with the mayor on a regular basis. Chellel said he has not been meeting with him as regularly as he once did.
Charbonneau took issue with the comment about cooler heads prevailing, saying the commission “absolutely tried to pull this off” and only shifted in its stance as people began showing up and speaking out. They were set to review draft language, he said, and then a “slew of community members made their voices heard” and they started to pump the brakes. Commissioners “were absolutely looking to replace” members with a change made during a special election with low turnout, he said.
Among other business at the Aug. 24 meeting, the committee voted for Charbonneau’s request for a financial audit of the School Department by an outside firm. He said they haven’t had such an audit in the nine years he’s been on the committee, due in large part to the district having a chief financial officer who was widely coveted and who had their full confidence, but there’s now been a lot of turnover in the district, and now is the perfect time to “level-set where we are, where we’re going,” he said. He said he’d also like to see some sort of policy developed about having an audit done every three or five years, as it’s good business sense for a district and budget of this size.
Informed that the district is already audited every year by the city’s auditor, Charbonneau appeared surprised to learn that it’s done by an outside firm, saying he would still like to see an audit commissioned by the School Department to “perform our own due diligence” during this significant transition to new leadership.
Other members agreed, with Bonollo saying she thought Charbonneau was looking for something more than the regular annual audit where school officials send their financial data to the city auditor. Rather than giving them the highlights, she said, this would allow them to go into detailed explanations on items.
