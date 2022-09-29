NORTH SMITHFIELD – Supt. Michael St. Jean had three words to sum up school officials’ review of a proposal from Green Development LLC for 60 new parking spots and the addition of solar canopies at the Paul Joyce Athletic Complex.
“You had (the administration) review the proposal and come back with a recommendation, and here’s what I’m going to say,” said St. Jean at the Sept. 21 School Committee meeting: “I don’t know.”
St. Jean said that on the surface, the concept of the proposal is fantastic, as he likes the idea of expanding the parking lot and tying into solar, but he still has some concerns.
“What if the company goes out of business?” he asked, adding that administrators are concerned about the management aspect of the project if Green Development goes out of business in the future, as the company has proposed a 40-year tax waiver. He said he inquired to see how much it would cost to expand the parking lot alone, minus the solar, but he was still waiting on the price.
“If I may ask, if you could find it in your budget to expand the parking and if you don’t want to do solar, that’s fine. Otherwise, why not go out to bid?” asked Chairperson James Lombardi. Lombardi added that there’s no question that the parking lot needs to be expanded, but if adding solar is the way to go about it, then safeguards should be put in place.
This may be the best proposal ever, said member Jean Meo, but “I feel like I’m really not qualified to make a decision on this, because I can’t look at the value comparison chart which was included in the proposal and prove the numbers because it doesn’t make sense to me.”
Meo added that it’s great that the school complex would be getting an expanded parking lot, but the town is getting no financial benefit from the project. She added that she would hope that the proposal would go to the appropriate town boards such as zoning and planning, but she wondered if the council is expecting the committee to make a decision that would ultimately influence those boards.
“I just don’t know, I hate to be a naysayer, I just feel like I don’t know enough about this, and I’m just wondering if there would be a compromise position where we could get the parking lot, the town could get some level of compensation, which right now is zero, and Green could make a profit as well,” Meo said, adding the entire process is going too fast, and that is also making her nervous.
“When we did the extension addition at NSES and the science lab renovations, we had project managers who were able to look at the specs and the engineering and were able to access it,” said St. Jean.
“(But) when you start getting into 40-year terms, when you start getting into solar agreements, buying and selling on the market, then the solicitor has to look at it,” he said.
Lombardi asked if they had found out if the proposed parking lot needed a zone change, which the committee was still unsure of, while Peg Votta asked why they need to be the first committee to make a decision on the proposal.
Lombardi said that after the Town Council had voted for it to go forward, he had reached out to Council President John Beauregard to ask about a joint meeting because the parking lot is on school property.
“I think they voted to support it, I would assume they would support tax stabilization or they wouldn’t have brought it forward,” he said. “I don’t know if this is a good or bad idea, I think it’s a good deal, but if we put it out to bid, then we’ll know,” he said.
“I think it just speaks to how we’re not really sure where we stand in the process yet,” said School Committee member Paul Jones. He added that he had problems with the presentation feeling incomplete, and there were still a lot of unanswered questions.
“Who would even put the bid document together?” he asked.
The committee authorized St. Jean to move forward with however he sees fit, which includes looking into other options and coordinating with the town, on expanding the parking lot, with the top priority being on the lot expansion.
Again another waste of taxpayer money. First off Mr. Lombardi is completely wrong that the parking lot needs to be expanded. I was at one of the football games and ample parking existed at the middle school. It always amazes me that at Gillette Stadium fans will pay for parking and walk a mile to park for a Patriots game but can not walk a quarter mile for free parking to watch a high school game. Also what is the sudden fascination with football for only 33 players when test score are awful. Lets focus our spending on the majority and what matters aka education. Something does not feel right about this solar company, it feels like a Sopranos episode.
When the Solar Array was first proposed town leaders pointed to the annual payment of $402,000 per year as outlined in Green Energy’s PowerPoint presentation. The payment actually ended up being approximately $268,800.
In this new deal the company is offering zero lease payments so I cringe to think what the collective “cost” to the town will end up being. Why do our elected officials keep falling for these “deals”?
I also wonder how those who describe the walk from the middle and high school parking lots to the football field as “unbearable” are able to handle the trek from their car to their seat at Gillette Stadium or from their spot on a state beach to the bath house and restrooms on a crowded summer weekend.
