NORTH SMITHFIELD – Supt. Michael St. Jean had three words to sum up school officials’ review of a proposal from Green Development LLC for 60 new parking spots and the addition of solar canopies at the Paul Joyce Athletic Complex.

“You had (the administration) review the proposal and come back with a recommendation, and here’s what I’m going to say,” said St. Jean at the Sept. 21 School Committee meeting: “I don’t know.”

Tom Devito
Tom Devito

Again another waste of taxpayer money. First off Mr. Lombardi is completely wrong that the parking lot needs to be expanded. I was at one of the football games and ample parking existed at the middle school. It always amazes me that at Gillette Stadium fans will pay for parking and walk a mile to park for a Patriots game but can not walk a quarter mile for free parking to watch a high school game. Also what is the sudden fascination with football for only 33 players when test score are awful. Lets focus our spending on the majority and what matters aka education. Something does not feel right about this solar company, it feels like a Sopranos episode.

Mike Clifford
Mike Clifford

When the Solar Array was first proposed town leaders pointed to the annual payment of $402,000 per year as outlined in Green Energy’s PowerPoint presentation. The payment actually ended up being approximately $268,800.

In this new deal the company is offering zero lease payments so I cringe to think what the collective “cost” to the town will end up being. Why do our elected officials keep falling for these “deals”?

I also wonder how those who describe the walk from the middle and high school parking lots to the football field as “unbearable” are able to handle the trek from their car to their seat at Gillette Stadium or from their spot on a state beach to the bath house and restrooms on a crowded summer weekend.

