PAWTUCKET – Teachers at Tolman High School are being forced to lift special needs students weighing 150 pounds on their own, says School Committee member Kim Grant, causing a significant safety concern for both teacher and student.
Grant, during a Dec. 14 School Committee meeting and discussion on health and safety upgrades to special needs spaces at Tolman, said the lack of basic equipment, including lifts, changing tables and privacy shields, among others, is an embarrassment for the district.
During a recent tour of classrooms and facilities at Tolman with Mark Andrade, director of student personnel services, Tolman Principal Chris Savastano, and Supt. Cheryl McWilliams, one of many planned visits to local schools to check on safety upgrades, Grant said she was very disappointed to find the numerous safety concerns. The district has made strides on facilities in recent years, including electrical upgrades and new fire alarm systems, but school leaders seem to have forgotten that safety comes in many forms, she told colleagues.
Grant said she was shocked to not find a single lift or changing table during her trip to Tolman, including in a recently redone new bathroom.
“If we have new bathrooms, we should have items in place,” she said, citing major privacy concerns and even bigger concerns over potential liability over safety issues. What if a student or staff member gets hurt, she said, adding that she needed to know the plan of action immediately.
“If we cannot in this district provide for these students like we do for our typical students, then we have a problem,” she said.
If the district needs to transport students with disabilities elsewhere while the upgrades are done, so be it, she said.
“It’s shameful, and it’s very concerning,” she said, warning that the district could lose teachers over this or see lawsuits and placing some of the blame for this situation on Savastano and McWilliams for not alerting the school board to the situation the district is facing.
District facilities personnel responded in reply to Grant’s questions it would take up to $100,000 to renovate the restroom to have the proper equipment installed.
Committee member Joe Knight said the lack of equipment is not just an issue at Tolman, but across the district. If the district does eventually build a special needs campus as planned, he said, many of the district’s issues can be addressed there, but he too is concerned about the short-term situation.
Member Jay Charbonneau said he shares Grant’s frustration that expensive upgrades have been completed without such items as changing lifts or privacy shields put in place. The committee has done a lot of work on facilities, he said, but came up short here, and everyone on the committee, including himself, must look in the mirror as the ones have been overseeing the work. The fact that it slipped through the cracks is on all of them, he said.
Charbonneau at the Dec. 14 meeting initially proposed taking $1 million from capital reserves to begin the work of installing equipment for special needs students across the district, having Andrade provide a recommended list and proposed timeline to acquire items.
School board Chairwoman Erin Dube then noted that only the facilities at Tolman were on the agenda for discussion at the Dec. 14 meeting, so the motion to allocate money across the district would have to be narrowed to just that school and then an expanded upgrade program put on the agenda for a January discussion.
Grant said the district needs lifts and other items in place right away, saying officials need to find out how long it’s going to take for the equipment to arrive and make the appropriate tough decisions to ensure safety if the timeline isn’t good enough. She said she needed to know immediately that night what steps would be taken to address needs of teachers and students who are living a dangerous daily situation.
Charbonneau then made a new motion to spend up to $100,000 to address immediate needs just at Tolman; “whatever Andrade and the special needs staff decide they need right away” to get the district started, he said, and the committee will then revisit the wider upgrades at a meeting in January.
Grant’s own daughter attends Meeting Street School in Providence. She said they had wanted her to attend Pawtucket schools, but unfortunately the district could not provide what she needed. It is not only about the education but about the space a special needs child needs to grow, she said, including sensory, proper changing rooms, and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.