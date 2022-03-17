NORTH SMITHFIELD – At a School Committee meeting Tuesday, Supt. Michael St. Jean responded to North Smithfield parents with concerns about certain library books and their explicit content, presenting a new policy but indicating that books will not be removed en masse.
“We’ve had several meetings with the school library media specialists, and have had procedures in place all these years, but we haven’t had a policy,” St. Jean told the committee as he shared the new policy. “With these questions and comments and concerns coming up, what we would do was take a look at how we purchase books, the types of books that we keep in the library, and also give recourse, so if someone has a question, comment, or concern there are procedures they can follow.”
The new policy was designed after models from the Rhode Island Department of Education, national and local library associations, and with the specific North Smithfield student population in mind.
St. Jean highlighted some key phrases from the new policy, including:
• Open to all;
• Addresses Rhode Island literacy standards;
• Encourages students to become lifelong learners;
• information literacy;
• How to critically think for information;
• Using information in authentic learning;
• Social responsibility;
• And diversity in cultures, intellectual freedom, intellectual property rights.
The policy comes following a Feb. 15 School Committee meeting where parents from the community brought books they found to contain concerning material, including themes of homosexuality, self-harm, suicidal ideation and sexual content, and questioned how they were placed in the library in the first place. One parent read aloud sexually explicit scenes from the books, trying to drive home the point that sexually explicit material does not belong in school libraries.
One senior at North Smithfield High School, Ethan Daigneault, spoke Tuesday in opposition to removing books from libraries.
“Students do not shed their rights in the school,” Daigneault said, stating that removing books solely because one disagrees with them violates their rights. Additionally, he said he strongly disagreed with the idea that students, especially high schoolers, should exclude books that include sex, arguing that literature tries to encompass the human condition, which includes sex.
“Students entering college need to be able to have mature conversations about sex and politics,” Daigneault said.
Parent Joey Sevigny, who attended the Feb. 15 meeting, spoke as well Tuesday, clarifying that the parents were not “leading an attack on homosexuality,” but on sexually explicit content in children’s books. He added that if children are having mental health problems, they should seek guidance counselors, not these books.
“If your kids want to read these books, go to the public library and get them. It shouldn’t be my tax dollars paying for them,” Sevigny said.
The books, St. Jean explained, are chosen by students, teachers, and library media specialists who communicate with other specialists serving similar student populations. Some specialists may receive books and enter them into the card catalog but choose not to shelve them, or they may take a book off the shelf at a certain point if they change their mind.
St. Jean expressed empathy for parents who may want their children’s scope of reading material contained to exclude certain subjects, directing those parents to their children’s library media specialists. The media specialist can then flag certain books to ensure that the student does not check them out, or even work to help the parent pick out books on behalf of their student.
If parents wish to completely remove a material from the library shelves, there is also a procedure in place for that request, through the library media specialist, St. Jean said. If parents do not agree with the media specialist for any reason, the policy in place is hierarchical. They can appeal to the next highest person in the chain of command.
The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the policy and procedures submitted by the superintendent.
“These books are jumping off points for healthy conversations for real life scenarios that children actually face. Kids are smarter, more resourceful, and more resilient than they’re given credit for,” member Jean Meo said before the vote, commending Daigneault on his commentary, and suggesting that parents read the books before trying to remove them from the school library.
This is a good development; procedures for vetting books in public schools are long overdue and I commend the school department for initiating this process. It's a pretty easy decision to make; if a person is asked not to read the content in public, the book should probably not be in a public school. And, if a book contains images that would be illegal for a stranger to show to a child, that book should not be in the public school either. At any rate, I'm glad to hear that there are now definable standards.
