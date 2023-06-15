LINCOLN – Lincoln High School will get a new entrance, and as long as local voters are in favor, the elementary schools will undergo renovations.
At Monday’s Lincoln School Committee meeting, members of the school board approved the new entrance for LHS, which was initially supposed to be part of the 2019 renovation project.
Lincoln’s General Assembly delegation, senators Ryan Pearson and Thomas Paolino, and representatives Mia Ackerman, Gregory Costantino and Mary Ann Shallcross-Smith, has designated funds from the state’s 2024 budget, so no local taxpayer dollars will be needed.
“This is a testament to what is possible when all of the officials in a town work together,” said Chairperson Joseph Goho. “Town Administrator Phil Gould, the Budget Board, the Town Council, the School Committee and our state representatives and senators all collaborating to support our students and taxpayers.”
The entrance remodel is part of LHS renovation phase II. Other LHS renovation phase II projects include the new Physical Education Center, solar panels, landscaping, a new façade, and updated signage.
The Physical Education Center, expected to open this summer, will be Rhode Island’s first net-zero energy school facility, and is estimated to save $1.5 million in electricity bills over a 20-year period.
“Lincoln High School is one of a handful of schools in the nation that have won a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools Award. The Green Ribbon Schools Award recognizes our commitment to sustainability, student well-being, and environmental awareness. It is only natural that Lincoln continues to serve as a regional example by constructing Rhode Island’s first net-zero energy school facility,” said Supt. Larry Filippelli.
On Nov. 7, local voters will be asked to consider approving a $25 million bond referendum to be put toward elementary school renovations. The bond, if approved by voters, would provide Lonsdale, Northern, Central and Saylesville elementary schools with new gymnasiums, science labs, and renovated cafeterias. Lincoln’s elementary schools currently only offer students one-third of the gym and cafeteria space they should have, according to the Rhode Island Department of Education.
“By combining November’s bond with the newly created revolving capital fund and federal funding, the district would embark on a $50 million elementary school renovation plan that takes advantage of $20 million in temporary state and federal aid,” said committee member Mario Carreno. “This would reduce Lincoln’s contribution to just 25 percent or $12.5 million of the entire plan, a tremendous win for all residents.”
