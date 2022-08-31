NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence School Committee is fully supporting the idea of re-dedicating the recently renovated football field at North Providence High School in honor of the late U.S. Marine Corps. Lance Cpl. Matthew Serio.

The matter was raised by School Committee member Chuck Pollock during the board’s Aug. 24 meeting, and was unanimously supported by the rest of the committee.

