NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence School Committee is fully supporting the idea of re-dedicating the recently renovated football field at North Providence High School in honor of the late U.S. Marine Corps. Lance Cpl. Matthew Serio.
The matter was raised by School Committee member Chuck Pollock during the board’s Aug. 24 meeting, and was unanimously supported by the rest of the committee.
The town will host an official ribbon-cutting and grand unveiling of the new athletic complex on Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Serio, a former NPHS football player who graduated in 2001, was killed in action in April of 2004 after being hit by shrapnel in Fallujah, Iraq, where he was serving with the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 3rd Platoon, Charlie Company.
Pollock said he didn’t know Serio personally, but he’s learned a great deal about him.
“As a veteran myself, I can’t imagine what my family and friends would have to go through if they ever got that call,” he said. “Lance Cpl. Serio is a true American hero who made the ultimate sacrifice in April 2004.”
Pollock “respectfully requested” that the Town Council and mayor’s office consider re-dedicating the field to Serio with a public ceremony, and that Serio’s name be placed permanently on the sidelines for all to see every time they attend a game or event at the field.
“I think he deserves that,” he said.
Pollock made two motions. One, to re-dedicate the field to Serio, and another to include Serio’s name somewhere.
Gina Picard asked to amend the second motion to encourage town officials to explore other options in the case that they can’t paint Serio’s name on the field.
“I want to make sure if they can’t do it for some reason that there would be an alternative,” she said.
Steven Andreozzi brought up the school rule barring businesses from advertising anywhere at the facility, and said Serio’s name deserves to be there.
“No one can put their (company) name on the field, the scoreboard or jerseys by rule, so the only concern would be whether the town allows us to put his name there or not,” he said, adding that he, “can’t understand why we can’t do it ourselves without the town’s authority or recognition if the field is in our care.”
Pollock said roughly half a dozen people reached out to him last month about the field, having “heard or read rumors that some of the facilities were possibly going to be renamed or rededicated for financial purposes.”
A current sign at the field already honors Serio, which is why this would be a re-dedication.
Speaking to the rumors about changing the field name, Chairman Frank Pallotta said there was “never any discussion on the part of the School Committee to change that name,” but that “we certainly can’t control rumors that spread throughout the town.”
He added, “we want to re-affirm the fact that the School Committee strongly supports the re-dedication of the football field in Cpl. Serio’s name.”
Anthony Marciano said he knew Serio, calling him a “fine young man.” The re-dedication, he said, “is something we can all be very proud of.”
Retired Brigadier Gen. Richard Valente, who introduced himself as the husband of “Gold Star mother Sharon Serio Valenti,” voiced their support for the re-dedication.
“I did not know Matt but I look at his picture every single day, and what I see is a fine young man who made his parents very proud,” he said. “I want to throw my support behind your effort. I think it’s the right thing to do and I commend you for doing it.”
Mayor Charles Lombardi said this week that he’s happy and excited to see the athletic field come together and be ready for the football season.
