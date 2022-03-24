SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield School Committee has approved spending $108,000 from the School Department’s fund balance to pay for remaining costs for Smithfield High School auditorium renovations after the schools did not receive additional grant funding.
During Monday’s school board meeting, Supt. Judy Paolucci said cost estimates for the project came in under budget at $166,737. Original estimates put the project at $181,000.
The work is partially funded with $56,000 by a Champlin grant. The remaining balance was proposed to be paid using a $100,000 grant that did not end up being awarded to the district. The district had already set aside $11,000 to complete the project.
Should the district not go forward with the project using the schools’ fund balance, officials risk losing the Champlin grant, Paolucci said. She said it would also be a shame to miss out on the bid pricing from ATR Treehouse.
The district is now looking at alternative ways to fund the project, but Paolucci said it is unwise to wait to wait for additional funding.
Renovations include needed upgrades to sound, lighting and video capabilities in the auditorium. After the student-written musical, “Gatsby: the Musical” played in the auditorium last weekend, Paolucci said it was apparent the auditorium was not meeting the students’ abilities.
“Unfortunately, the facility does not meet their needs. We really need this to be done soon,” said the superintendent.
Paolucci said the recent production was fabulous, but unfortunately, the school could not record it. Renovations would allow recording of future productions and events in the auditorium, she added.
Paolucci suggested taking the $108,000 from $2 million in fund balance slated for stage two renovations at the Boyle Athletic Complex and high school and middle school heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairs. The district will need to ask the town to make the district whole on the Boyle funds, she said.
School Committee member Richard Iannitelli expressed concern that using the fund balance for the auditorium will make it difficult to pay for capital improvement projects due next year in the town’s capital plan. He said the district needs to purchase a new lunch van and pay for drawings and specifications on high school bathrooms.
“I’m worried about the future, there’s a scheduled plan for School Department needs. They’re going to go to your fund balance,” Iannitelli said.
Paolucci said funding sources need further revision, and the auditorium is higher on the list as a priority project.
“We need to get that done before we do other items,” she said.
Auditorium equipment in the high school is more than 50 years old, and is not in working order. Work on the project will begin soon, and renovations will be complete before the end of the school year.
In other business, the School Committee approved moving April vacation next school year to April 10 rather than the week of April 17.
The move was made to conform with a new state calendar the majority of public schools follow, putting April vacation the week of April 10.
Paolucci said the district sent a survey to residents on preference for vacation days, and 61 percent preferred vacation at the same time as the state.
In addition, the committee opted to side with residents’ wishes to have class on the day before Thanksgiving, making for an earlier end to the school year. The district survey showed that 55.2 percent of people would prefer school on the day before Thanksgiving, despite the state calendar giving students’ the day off.
As for February vacation, residents preferred taking a short week off in favor of an earlier last day of school, though respondents did not agree on the timing of the vacation. Some preferred earlier in the week, others preferred later. In the end, members decided to stick with the full week and stay in line with the state calendar.
School Committee member Benjamin Caisse said the district can’t win either way, and it is best sticking to the state’s recommendations.
“I understand, if we change, people won’t be happy. If we don’t, people won’t be happy,” Caisse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.