NORTH PROVIDENCE – While things are closer to “normal” now, this year’s class of graduating seniors missed out on a lot during the course of their high school career.
One of those missed opportunities was the chance for the Class of 2022 to raise money for senior activities. North Providence High School Principal Christen Magill said class officers did the best they could to raise funds, but that they’d be far short of what they’d normally aim to bring in.
The money pays for senior events, such as a class trip before graduation, and other activities to honor the students as they prepare to leave North Providence.
“Many of the activities that our students experience throughout high school are not only fun and memorable, but they serve as fundraising activities so that when students become seniors they can have an enhanced senior night, a senior trip or prom,” said Supt. Joseph Goho.
The winter ball was held this year, but Goho said their usual venue, Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, wasn’t available. They moved the dance to Gillette Stadium, which was a great but expensive venue.
“It was one of the best winter balls they’ve had, but it was very costly and it impacted the student activity fund,” Goho said.
“They’re seeking $3,000 to ensure their senior night meets expectations and that it’s what the kids deserve, especially since they’ve lost so much over the last couple of years.
The North Providence School Committee last week agreed to step in to help fill the gap, unanimously approving a $3,000 transfer for the class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.