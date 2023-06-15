CUMBERLAND – A Rhode Island ACLU report on “public meetings post-COVID” last month gave the Cumberland Town Council high marks across the board for promoting online access, but the School Committee came up short.
While the school board maintains a livestream and archived videos, it doesn’t allow remote participation or have packets of meeting materials online, stated the report.
School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman, at last Thursday’s meeting, said while the council “passed with flying colors,” the school board still has some work to do. She proposed addressing both areas to enhance accessibility to the public.
According to the report, “there can be little question that the pandemic demonstrated the value of remote meeting access for the public. Both public officials and open meetings advocates agreed that it encouraged more public engagement. It did so by removing longstanding barriers to participation for residents with disabilities, seniors, people with limited access to transportation, and individuals with work or family obligations that would otherwise prevent them from attending meetings in person or made it extremely burdensome to do so.”
“This expanded opportunity for civic engagement, and the recognition that government entities did not need to expend enormous resources to provide it, was a truly liberating experience for public participation in government,” it added.
Supt. Phil Thornton said providing documents to residents online before meetings is doable, as long as people understand that it’s a living document that might need to be updated between when the agenda is posted and when the meeting happens.
Member Kerry Feather said she’s in favor of going in this direction with public information, but has some concerns about putting sensitive information out there or information that constituents might have questions on before they’ve had a chance to look at it and digest it.
Freedman said one potential move is to make information available when a meeting starts, so residents have all the information at their fingertips that they’d have if they were at the meeting, mentioning that the Town Council has information available through ClerkBase. She said she would leave it up to administrators how it is carried out.
Member Mark Fiorillo noted that they looked into the ClerkBase option previously, and it was very expensive. He asked attorney Stephen Adams if technical issues with allowing remote participation would force the shutting down of a meeting, or if the committee has to build a policy. Since that topic wasn’t on the agenda for last week’s meeting, said Freedman, they can discuss it at a later time.
Member Keri Smith said that when she was running for office for the first time, she was constantly asking for documents related to meetings. She gets Feather’s concern, she said, but these are public documents and they should be public. Members don’t have to respond to anyone on matters that haven’t been discussed yet, but they really should be making information available when possible.
Member Denis Collins agreed, saying the more information people have, the better, and it was an “awesome idea” from Freedman. He recommended tabling the item until there’s a clear action plan on what will or won’t be public and how it will all happen so they can tell the public, which the committee did.
