LINCOLN – The Lincoln School Committee met for the final time in 2022 on Monday evening, making quick work of a short agenda.

Committee members met in executive session for legal advice regarding an undisclosed personnel matter, but no votes were taken. Supt. Larry Filippelli asked for a motion to table a vote for a separation agreement until next month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.