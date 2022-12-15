LINCOLN – The Lincoln School Committee met for the final time in 2022 on Monday evening, making quick work of a short agenda.
Committee members met in executive session for legal advice regarding an undisclosed personnel matter, but no votes were taken. Supt. Larry Filippelli asked for a motion to table a vote for a separation agreement until next month.
The committee met in open session for eight minutes, and made the following moves to close out the year:
They took an official vote to name portions of the Physical Education Center at Lincoln High School after two individuals who have had a significant impact on the local community, former Town Administrator Joseph Almond and longtime educator Peter Moreau. Filippelli said the intention is to name the track portion of the PEC after Moreau, but said they haven’t yet determined which portion of the building will be dedicated to Almond.
Under new business, the committee voted to:
Approve and adopt the second reading of a new media relations policy; Approve the first reading of the district’s revised field trip policy, revised fiscal management policy and revised tobacco products on school premises policy; Approve the first reading of a new policy and protocol regarding the administration of marijuana in schools. (Policy subcommittee chair Mary Anne Roll clarified that the policy has to do with medical marijuana, and that it’s required by the Department of Health.)
Starting in January, Lincoln School Committee meetings will move from Lincoln Middle School over to Lincoln High School, excluding the March 13, 2023 meeting.
Before the close of Monday’s meeting, Mario Carreno encouraged people to attend the Special Financial Town Meeting planned for the following evening at LHS. Several elementary school upgrades were before the taxpayers, including HVAC and bathroom improvements and new library/media centers.
