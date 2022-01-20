LINCOLN — As the deadline to submit approaches, school leaders presented their final five-year capital assessment protection plan to the Town Council on Tuesday.
The plan, which includes a proposed physical education center at Lincoln High School, calls for more than $24 million in district-wide school upgrades.
The school department is preparing to submit stage II of the plan to the Rhode Island Department of Education on Feb. 15. During the first stage, the district’s needs are identified. The second stage is the solution-development phase. Finally, designs are reviewed in stage III.
Tracey Donnelly, principal with the Robinson Green Beretta Corp. (RGB Architects), said the primary focus will be health and safety upgrades.
Those are set to include exterior envelope improvements and site repairs; roof replacements; critical interior improvements; mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades; life safety upgrades and new building technology.
Specific improvements on the table include restoring masonry and flooring, a new boiler for Lincoln Middle School, asbestos abatement, elementary HVAC enhancements, window replacements and some educational enhancements within the elementary schools.
All four elementary libraries will be converted into “state-of-the-art media centers,” allowing them to be used as multi-functional spaces.
Of course, the most significant project is the physical education center at LHS, which would include two multi-use athletic courts, storage space and bathroom facilities.
If approved, all of the projects will be completed over a five-year period, but the order of completion will be up to the town’s discretion.
Talking costs, Donnelly said early estimates are subject to change, but the breakdown for the work by school is as-follows:
- $8.3 million for the physical education center at LHS, plus $925,000 in additional health and safety improvements.
- $294,523 in health and safety improvements at Lincoln Middle School, and $25,000 in exterior improvements.
- Central Elementary is slated for more than $5.2 million in health, safety and educational improvements.
- $9.9 million has been earmarked for improvements at Lonsdale Elementary.
- Saylesville Elementary is set to see more than $4 million in improvements.
All told, the plan calls for more than $28 in capital projects. Federal ESSER III funding is expected to cover $3.5 million, so the total request being submitted to RIDE is $24,566,136.
The town could see a reimbursement on that investment of between $9.6 and $14.8 million.
Councilor Bruce Ogni asked Donnelly if the plan addresses the shell of each building, “... so we’re not doing work inside that will be damaged from some outside element because the shell isn’t protected properly.”
Donnelly said they’re looking to install new windows with security film, and to address masonry issues and cracks on all buildings, as well as roofing.
Ogni also asked about asbestos removal and air quality. Donnelly said they’re removing all asbestos they know of, and that the plans call for significant HVAC improvements.
“That’s why the number is so high. When we evaluated the elementary schools, we discovered it wasn’t a matter of replacing a component here or there, but of replacing entire systems,” she said.
The council unanimously signed-off on the plan.
In related news, the school department’s approved ESSER II federal funding plan has begun to roll out, and School Business Administrator John McNamee said they’re beginning to spend that money.
They’ve spent around $417,000 out of the more than $1.9 million grant to-date, with $288,000 going to curriculum and learning loss, and $129,000 for new Chromebooks.
The district has purchased 600 Chromebooks and requested another 1,200 through the federal ERate program. McNamee said he hopes they’ll be approved for at least 600 more.
